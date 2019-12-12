Cookie Walk —get baking done for you

Bakers are busy in anticipation of the annual Milton Freewater Senior Center-sponsored Cookie Walk.
Center secretary Judi Hammer said it’s an opportunity to “get your baking done for you. We will have an array of Christmas-type cookies and candies all baked and for sale by the pound.”
Shoppers choose as many or few as they wish. Their choices are weighed and then paid for. The event will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the center, 311 N. Main St.
Contact Judi at 541-861-3028 or judi@judihammer.com for more information.
Students teach students
Students from the Walla Walla High School Art Club, with guidance from teacher Julie Laufenberg, taught the Picture Lab photography lesson to students at Edison Elementary School in the first week of December.
Susan Greene, Carnegie Picture Lab executive director, said Art Club students did a fabulous job of bringing the innovative lesson to five classes during the all-day program, according to the school district online newsletter.
Focus is food, healthy living
Sharpstein Elementary families could join Walla Walla Valley Farm-to-School, Whitman Community Fellow Cleo Corliss-Gremillion, Sharpstein parent and chef Chris Capps and community partners for a food focus event Tuesday evening.
Chris prepared a taco bar sourced with local ingredients and gave a brief presentation with Cleo. Participants then could enjoy activities that highlighted healthier behaviors and food choices.