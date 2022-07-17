Dayton native and former Walla Wallan Fred Banks lost his battle with pulmonary fibrosis June 15, 2022. He was 67.
The disease “turns your lungs to leather,” Fred said in a Nov. 8, 2019, Union-Bulletin interview.
“Many people have been asking how to help with medical, funeral and memorial expenses and we could really use any help and support,” said daughter Karie Banks-Wellsandt.
The family opened the 2005332018 — benefit Fred Banks account at Banner Bank in Dayton. Banks-Wellsandt said donations can be made at any Banner Bank location or through PayPal.
Fred worked many years on a dryland wheat ranch that exposed him to concentrated doses of wheat chaff, dust and anhydrous ammonia. He also worked for an area fertilizer company.
He had hoped to get a lung transplant.
Banks was born July 16, 1954, and grew up in Dayton until moving to Walla Walla with his family in 1963. He graduated in 1972 from Walla Walla High School.
He and wife Berniece raised their three children in Waitsburg and Prescott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.