Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever Chapter 258 recently cooperated with Mike and Steve Erwin to relocate two wildlife watering guzzlers on their 1,000-acre leased land with an expiring Conservation Reserve Program contract near Prescott, said PF Chapter member Brad Trumbo in a release.
As the Erwins’ lease is headed back into active crop production, the move will protect the benefits of guzzlers and other habitat features on the acreage.
The pair had asked for assistance from PF with the support of the property owner.
The conservation group’s guzzlers will go from the planting acreage into a mature sagebrush-steppe shelterbelt, Brad said.
“Sagebrush-steppe is rare native habitat in our corner of Washington. Sagebrush is a slow-growing shrub requiring years to reach a size capable of providing maximum habitat benefits, while sagebrush-steppe provides important food, cover and nesting habitat for many songbirds, upland birds, deer and other small mammals,” said Brad, who’s a biologist and outdoors writer.
Native raptors like the ferruginous hawk, a state-listed “threatened” species adapted to sagebrush-steppe habitats, can benefit from maintaining established shelterbelts as CRP acreage returns to crop production, Brad said.
Designed to fill with rainwater, guzzlers maintain a water source for myriad wildlife throughout the summer, and the structure’s aprons that funnel water into the guzzler provide summer shade for birds and small mammals.
Pheasants Forever volunteers moved both guzzlers and reinstalled one of them on Sept. 27.
The second was installed Oct. 3. With installation complete, the soil is smoothed around the guzzlers and reseeded with a native grass mix, Brad said.
“In Walla Walla and Columbia Counties, up to 253,000 acres of habitat are captured under CRP contracts set to expire between 2020-2022. The Erwin brothers’ project exemplifies a simple and timely effort supporting the Pheasants Forever habitat mission and local wildlife.”
Pheasants Forever is seeking to partner with local growers on similar projects and habitat enhancements at no cost to the grower, and now is the perfect time, Brad said. For more information, see bmpf258.com or contact 509-529-0500 or bmpf@bmpf258.com.
In addition to conservation in Walla Walla, Columbia and Umatilla counties, youth education is another aspect of PF. Locally, members host upland game hunts for youths. Participants must present a valid hunter’s safety certificate. BMPF officers serve as mentors and provide dogs.
For more information about this program, contact Youth Committee Chair George Endicott at 509-386-8531 or Gene Weinmaster at 509-529-4692.
President Ronald Reagan signed the CRP program into law in 1985. It’s one of the largest private-lands conservation programs in the United States.
In exchange for a yearly rental payment, farmers enrolled in the program remove acreage from active crop production and reestablish native vegetation to benefit wildlife and the natural environment.
CRP enrollments span approximately 14 years and can be renewed.