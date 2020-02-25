Conference to bring Métis, Francophones to Walla Walla

Métis: French adjective for “mixed,” pronounced meh-tea: A polyethnic Indigenous group whose homeland is in Canada and parts of the United States between the Great Lakes region and Rocky Mountains. Métis trace their descent to Indigenous North Americans and European settlers.
Descendants and history buffs with a connection to the French Canadian, Métis and other Francophone groups who immigrated to the Northwest in the 19th and early 20th centuries are being sought in preparation for the Francophone Northwest History Conference planned for June 18-21 at Whitman College, said conference organizer Sarah Hurlburt in a release.
The associate professor of French at Whitman is looking at what traces remain 200 years after French-Canadian fur traders trekked across the continent to Oregon Territory.
“Their names and language are still visible in the family histories, landscape and institutions of the West,” she said.
Keynote speakers from the United States and Canada will present on the history of Frenchtown, including Frenchtown descendant Sam Pambrun, Tamástslikt Cultural Institute Director Bobbie Connor, professor emerita Jean Barman and Maurice Guibord, president of Société historique francophone de la Colombie-Britanique.
The conference will include events from the Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day celebration at the Frenchtown Historic site on June 20 and a guided tour of Tamástslikt Cultural Institute.
So what does it mean to be French in the West? The conference will explore the history and heritage of francophone and Métis peoples in northwestern North America.
“We want to bring together people with family or topic or location-specific knowledge — people from all walks of life who might otherwise never meet,” Sarah said.
“We’re imagining what it might look like if you had a lunch table with all different kinds of history-keepers; someone from a local historical society sitting next to an archivist, a genealogist, a professor, a language specialist or a descendant and family historian.”
Presentations are planned and could include ones by attendees in whatever format feels most comfortable. Those wishing to speak on a topic should register by April 1.
Oral history sessions will give everyone a chance to share their knowledge and an interview room for recording will be available. Posters and formal presentations will fill out the roster.
“Most of all, we want to create opportunities for people who share a passion for this history to meet, talk and learn,” Sarah said. “In this respect, the conference is not the final product, but hopefully the beginning of a whole new set of connections and projects.”
The fur trade brought French Canadian voyageurs west in the early 1800s. They worked for the Northwest Fur and Hudson’s Bay companies.
Many married Native women for practical and political alliances and personal relationships.
When the voyageurs finished their contracts with HBC, some settled near fur trade forts with their families. French Prairie in the Willamette Valley is an example, as is Frenchtown, west of Walla Walla. Other forts had Frenchtowns nearby. When the reservations were allotted in the 1890s, many Frenchtown descendants moved there with their families, drawing on that maternal heritage, Sarah said.
Other French-speaking migrations came to the region: French Canadian immigrants who tired of the Minnesota winters and headed to sunnier climes in the 1890s then settled in Moxee, Wash., just outside Yakima.
French people from the mountains near Geneva settled on the Snake River. The Joso railroad bridge across the Snake was named for Leon Jaussaud of the HU Ranch.
Berney Elementary and Mojonnier Road are named after Swiss settlers from the end of the 19th century. And there is the 21st-century migration of winemakers to the Walla Walla Valley.
More information and practical details can be found on the conference website at frenchnorthamerica.com. Reasonably priced lodging is available on campus, and most meals are included in the $125 registration fee.
Email questions to Sarah at frenchnorthamerica@gmail.com or by mail at Whitman, 345 Boyer Ave., Walla Walla.
“Think about what you might like to talk about, or share. Make a poster display, or give a formal presentation,” Sarah said.