Community turns out to support trio of cancer patients

More than 150 people came to a fundraising dinner with music, games and a silent auction, said lead organizer Eric McAlvey.
“It was a total team effort,” Eric said. All told they raised $10,700 as hundreds of dollars more trickled in after the event.
Its success can also be attributed to Edith Darensbourg, April Scott, Angela Linden, Jennifer Manyrath, Brandi Munns and JoAnn McCoy, who helped organize and run the event.
The potluck dinner hosted by Health Services Fight Against Cancer organizers was Dec. 6 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Grant Farmer Post 992, 102 N. Colville St. Eric said the VFW accommodated them greatly, opening the post to the group.
A registered nurse at the Washington State Penitentiary, Eric and other employees arranged the event to benefit penitentiary health services coworkers Judy Garcia, John Rock and Edie Escapule, who are currently combating cancer. Sadly, Judy was unable to attend Eric said.
They wanted to show the trio support. “We want them to know that they are not in this fight alone,” Eric said.
And that came to pass. “The $$ raised is nice of course, but the best part is our co-workers/friends seeing all the love and support they have while they receive treatment for their cancer,” Eric emailed.
The band High Mileage performed. Individuals and commercial businesses donated many dozens of goods and services along with handcrafted items. For more information, contact Eric at 509-876-6100.
Nominee deadline extended
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2019 Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition Traffic Safety Awards has been extended to Dec. 20.
“Whether it is someone you work with or a member of our community that you’ve heard about, I know there are many in Walla Walla County who have made a difference in the traffic safety field,” emailed Nancy McClenny-Walters, Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition Target Zero manager.
Awards will be presented during the annual Traffic Safety Coalition awards luncheon on Jan. 23.
“We want to celebrate the work and successes of those in our community,” Nancy said.
“Please take time to review the award application and see who you might know that fits into one of the award categories.”
For more information reach out to Nancy at the Walla Walla Police Department, 54 E. Moore St., 509-524-4425 or nwalters@co.walla—walla.wa.us.
Parade sees 80 entries
Whew, it’s over and the 24th annual Macy’s Parade of Lights on Dec. 7 is deemed a success. Downtown Walla Walla Foundation and Macy’s partnered to put on the popular community event. More than 80 cheery, light-clad entries rolled along the Alder and Main streets loop.
“We lucked out and the weather cooperated with us — only sprinkled a little at the beginning — and it was not as cold as it could have been. Overall, it was a great night,” said Cindy Frost, DWWF events and public relations manager.
Cindy credited all the parade entries for the success of the evening. “This parade wouldn’t be what it is without (their) participation,” she emailed.
Baker Boyer Bank received the nod for Best Overall Grand Prize. “Baker Boyer Bank is celebrating its 150th anniversary in style. This amazing float is the largest ever, designed and constructed by the students of Lincoln High School on a flatbed loaned and driven by Mountain Hi Truck & Equipment,” Cindy said.
Winners also included: Best K-8 — Skybound Tumbling; Best High School — SEA Tech Walla Walla; Best Collegiate — WWCC Nursing Club; Best Animal — Blue Mountain Riders; Best Religious — Village Seventh-Day Adventist Church College Place; Best Commercial — Koncrete Industries; Best Fair Court or Royalty — Milton Freewater Pioneer Posse; Best Auto, Truck or Tractor — Dream Ride Charters; Best Community Service/Civic — Charles Stanger and Friends — The BIG Bike; and Best Municipal — Walla Walla County Fire District 8.