Community service: A matter of principals

Four. Count ’em. Four College Place school principals joined College Place Lions Club, reported David Walk, the group’s membership chairman.
“I’ve never sworn in four new members at a time, certainly never sworn in four principals and have never sworn in a new member who was sponsoring three new members himself,” declared Lions District Governor Ken Allen. The Selah Valley Lions Club member came to College Place Sunday to perform the membership induction ceremony.
The new members are Principals Mark Ferraro of Davis Elementary, Robert Aguilar of College Place High School and Scott Kasenga of Sager School, and Chris Plucker, Davis vice principal, David said.
“I’m really happy to see this partnership between the only service club in College Place and the schools. The schools are all about servant leadership, so this is a good fit. We talk a lot to the students about being servant leaders. This is a great opportunity for us,” Mark said.
“I joined Lions because the organization has a rich history of service in College Place and throughout the entire valley. Frankly, I am humbled to have the opportunity to give back to this community, where everyone has already given so much for our kids,” said Chris who hopes their contributions will benefit College Place families and residents, and “we can continue to inspire a spirit of service within the community.”
“Service to the community is at the core of this club’s values and that aligns completely with my desire to be a servant leader for the city of College Place. I am excited that my fellow CPPS administrators are also joining the Lions Club and that we have a unique opportunity to extend our leadership and service beyond our own classrooms and schools,” Robert said.
After attending his first club meeting, Scott said, “Everyone was welcoming. I was impressed with the induction ceremony. It was jovial. Everyone was having a good time. I look forward to working with everyone on the service projects of the Lions.”
College Place Lions meet at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Sundays monthly at 801 S.E. Larch St., in the white building that fronts Lions Park in College Place.
Meetings are also online through the Discord gamer app. For membership details, call 509-200-1114.