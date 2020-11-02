An ethereal painting of a ghostly white peacock by Walla Walla artist Todd Telander raised $4,000 through an online silent auction to benefit the Pioneer Park Aviary.
This monetary gift was among many others that totaled more than $38,000 to aid the Aviary after it was vandalized in May with the maiming, stealing and slaughter of multiple birds.
“We’re definitely thrilled (Todd and wife Kirsten Telander) would do that for the Aviary,” said Walla Walla Parks & Rec Director Andy Coleman. “It was a significant donation.”
Equally distraut by the damage and destruction, Andy said others in the community reached out to Parks & Rec to donate to replacing the birds and installing security cameras. Mike and Eva Murr volunteered to fund security lighting for the area.
The project has cost $28,000, Andy said.
The department’s advisory board will determine how to use the remainder of the funds, because “there are always more needs and improvements,” and they want to purchase more birds, Andy said.
Todd’s “Memory of a White Peacock,” a 48-inch by 48-inch oil on panel, “veered more to abstraction of the delicate patterning of the feathers ... The blurred form and white glazing was a way to represent movement to the spiritual realm, where this bird now resides,” Todd said. The high bidders of the painting wish to remain anonymous.
The Aviary has proven dear to people’s hearts. For Todd and Kirsten, “The aviary was on our checklist for why we moved here,” Kirsten said.
Todd paints landscapes, wildlife and still life and was particularly taken by the park’s birds with the showy fantail feathers.
“I always admired the white peacocks at the Aviary. They are, you know, their own variety of peafowl, not just albino versions of the regular blue ones. And the males have the extraordinary tail feathers that you can hardly believe are real,” he emailed.
Their glorious appearance inspired him to produce two 5-foot by 5-foot paintings.
“Then earlier this year the vandals killed a lot of birds at the aviary so I wanted to help them out, and naturally I thought of a white peacock painting, because they were some of my favorites, but also because the purity of white became a metaphor for the spiritual realm beyond death. Kind of ghostly but not in a creepy way, a peaceful way. The whole painting is white,” Todd said.
A suspect was arrested July 16 for investigation of nine counts of first-degree animal cruelty, four counts of first-degree criminal trespassing and four counts of third-degree malicious mischief, according to a U-B article.