Darcie Furlan, Mike Howell and Tricia Rice joined the nonprofit Gesa Power House Theatre board of directors, according to a release.
Darcie, who retired from a career in book publishing, has lived in Walla Walla since 2014. She previously served five years on the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival board before stepping down in August as president.
A military veteran, Mike has served on many nonprofit boards and civic organizations. He is a founding member, past board president and current board member of The STAR Project, helping to reintegrate formerly incarcerated people back into the community.
Tricia is marketing coordinator and content manager at Baker Boyer Bank and has lived in Walla Walla for eight years. She is a violinist with the Walla Walla Symphony and also serves on its board of directors.
The 2021 board roster also includes John Jamison, president; Erica Walter, vice president; Karl Eckhardt, treasurer; Amy Watkins, secretary; along with Jim Barrow, Michelle Conner and Ted Cox.
“We are excited to lean on the experience and knowledge of the board at Gesa Power House Theatre,” said Executive Director Heather Schermann. “Together we are embarking on some incredible projects that will continue to build up the arts community in the Walla Walla Valley.”
Since July 2020, Gesa Power House Theatre has been owned and operated by the nonprofit Power House Theatre Walla Walla. Its mission is to generate a strong, inclusive community through performing arts.
Gesa Power House Theatre is on the Washington State Building Preservation Commission list of state historic buildings, on the National Register of Historic Places and a member of the League of Historic American Theatres.
The venue has grown into a local hub for live performances, film screenings, events by other nonprofit organizations and private events. On average, 20,000 people attend events in the historic building each year.
For more details, see phtww.org.