Because materials budgets for the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., have been frozen since March, no new materials of any kind could be purchased — until just recently, said Jackie George, treasurer of Friends of the Walla Walla Public Library.
The city of Walla Walla just released 20% of the budget for spending, but before that, Jackie said, Friends of the Library organized a fundraiser with letters to many of its donors.
The campaign launched in late August following an item that ran in the Union-Bulletin about the library's challenge.
"Many in the community have stepped up and through this week $11,200 has been received," Jackie emailed.
The majority of programs Friends of the Library support have been on hold in recent months, so Friends restructured their 2020 budget and donated an additional $5,000 to the library to buy new materials.
Donations can continue to be made at Friends of the Library's link to Network for Giving at ubne.ws/3kKVX8B, or mail checks to Friends of the Library, 238 E. Alder St., Walla Walla WA 99362.
A contribution of $25 purchases two illustrated books for the children’s collection or three paperback titles for the young-adult collection. A $50 donation purchases a set of eight books for the Adult “Book Club in a Bag” program.
Friends of the Library of Walla Walla was formally organized in 1967. A small, but active, board determines the direction of the group and plans activities and fundraising events.
Friends of the Library strives to strengthen the public library, promote its services, build community and financial support, and encourage volunteer involvement.
A statement from the group notes "We support projects that educate and enhance the love of reading and volunteer our time to ensure the community benefits from all our wonderful library resources."