Community garden membership applications available

Planting gardens for food used to be standard procedure in people’s yards and on farms until the convenience of mass produced preserved fruits and vegetables and better financial times came along.
But, on the heels of the grim Great Depression with people out of work and homeless, vegetable and fruit gardening again gained ground and during World War II shot up like stalks in corn fields.
Having entered the war in 1939, Britain rationed food and had gardens to compensate. The U.S. Department of Agriculture encouraged cultivating wartime victory gardens stateside, resulting in the production of about one third of the nation’s vegetables.
Victory gardens sprouted to a staggering 18 million in the U.S. by May 1943, with 12 million in cities and 6 million on farms.
The Roosevelts, courtesy of Eleanor, planted a victory garden at the White House. President Woodrow Wilson grazed sheep on the White House lawn during World War I.
Fruits and vegetables harvested in domestic and community plots produced an estimated 8,200,000-9,100,000 tons in 1944, an amount equal to all commercial production of fresh vegetables at the time.
The tradition of community/urban gardening has been percolating in Walla Walla for more than a decade now. Interested gardeners may apply for membership in the Rees-Sumach Community Garden, according to Barbara Clark in a release.
The North Main Area Neighborhood Association in 2009 established the garden on land owned by Whitman College and in cooperation with Walla Walla 2020.
It has 35 individual plots, most 10 feet by 20 feet, a variety of common areas where gardeners cultivate and harvest in common, an equipment shed with a variety of shared tools and seeds, an irrigation system with faucets accessible to all plots and a portable toilet, Barbara said.
Membership in the Rees-Sumach Community Garden runs from Nov. 1-Oct. 31 for a cost of $50, and can be renewed annually. Discounts are available in cases of financial hardship.
Plots are limited and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cynthia Bradley posted in March 2019 on the Rees-Sumach Community Garden Facebook wall that her “favorite part has been the constant sharing of plant starts, herbs and vegetables and ideas and tips. I look forward to meeting some new gardeners.”
She said gardeners plan and plant their personal plots, can help care for the various community areas, participate in garden work parties, donate some of their food to a local food bank and attend monthly garden meetings. For more information, and to find an application form, visit the garden’s website at reesandsumach.org, call 509-522-0399 or 876-2999 or email rees.sumach@charter.net.