Walla Wallan Sarita Jane Veatch McCaw embodied many things to many people — teacher, pastor, youth leader, community activist and volunteer who met challenges head on with sincerity and humor.
“The family said she was a force of nature,” said her eldest offspring, son Mike McCaw, of Seattle.
She had been ill with coronavirus and pneumonia for several months and just couldn’t fully recover, Mike said. “It’s been a good life, but I’m ready to go,” she said during that time, Mike added. Sarita was 88 when she died in Seattle on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the Sarita McCaw Toilet Paper Fund at the Pantry Shelf Food Bank, 325 S. First Ave.
And it’s into that toilet paper fund, started years before the pandemic, that Sarita directed energy with gusto. When Pantry Shelf informed her toilet paper is not considered an essential item, she jumped in to supply toilet paper to those in need.
“How are people supposed to get along without it,” she asked more than once, when she and I talked about the project’s progress.
She tapped into friends, relatives, wholesalers and distributors to amass pallet-loads of donated toilet paper. Her tongue in cheek motto? “Wiping out poverty — one roll at a time.”
As donations built up, she earned several titles from her admirers, including “Empress of Toilet Paper.” When fundraising for the project she modeled a crown, its jewels sparkling as much as her eyes.
She took her considerable education into several arenas that benefited others. She earned a speech education degree in 1953 from Washington State College.
She taught public speaking, diction and articulation, and listening and job communication through Walla Walla Community College from March 1969 until retirement 34 years later.
She was initially the only woman instructor at the Washington State Penitentiary, and taught there for 13 years until moving to the main WWCC campus.
At the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce banquet, Walla Walla Community College honored her in 2001 with an Outstanding Community Service Award.
She valued her heritage and as such, chaired the local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution history essay contest for more than 30 years and chaired the state DAR for two years. She received a national DAR community service award in 1997 and also was given a 50-year membership certificate.
Her spiritual life was important, too.
She earned a masters in theology from Fuller Seminary. Completing certified lay pastor training from the Eastern Oregon Presbytery, she was a roving pastor for many small Presbyterian church fellowships in Eastern Washington and Oregon.
She was active first at First Presbyterian Church in Walla Walla and later at Grace Presbyterian in Milton-Freewater.
The National Presbyterian Church honored Sarita and 12 others in 1996 as “Unsung Heroes — Presbyterians Making a Difference in their Communities.”
She garnered a diamond award for 40 years as an active 4-H leader. She was a frequent judge at the Southeastern Washington Fair and was involved at the state level.
Her 4-H youth group met at the penitentiary where she supervised inmates who taught leather crafts, stained glass and copper tooling. She also counseled inmates on interpersonal relationships, community service, life decision and values clarification. She was inducted into the Washington State 4-H Hall of Fame in 2001.
She and other women founded the Grandmothers Roundtable. Its members promoted volunteerism and civic engagement through discussions and articles in the Union-Bulletin. Their catchphrase was “Grandmothers agree to disagree agreeably.”
Born Nov. 11, 1931, in Colfax, Washington, to W. Homer and Gwendolyn Lowther Veatch, Sarita attended elementary and high schools in Pullman.
She and William “Bill” McCaw wed on Aug. 10, 1952, farmed in Lowden for many decades and had four children, Mike, Greg, Treda and Kaylene. Bill died Jan. 2, 2010.
Sarita inspired daughter and author Kaylene McCaw of Sarasota, Florida, to pen the play “Suntelia,” in her mother’s honor.
Kaylene used storytelling, song and creative movement to tell a story of transformation and personal power that “delights audiences of all ages and leaves you feeling uplifted and empowered and hopeful for the future,” she said at the time of the local premiere in March 2019.
“In part, the play celebrates Sarita’s life. She is a longtime force for good in Walla Walla (and this) is an opportunity to express our affection and thanks while she is still with us to feel the love,” Kaylene said. Audience members could share stories of how Sarita’s life impacted theirs.
An avid reader, Sarita had 22 bookcases in her home. She also enjoyed knitting, baking and traveling.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Janet Westin of Seattle; two daughters and a son-in-law, Treda McCaw and Darrell Massung of Silverton, Oregon, and Kaylene; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Greg; grandson Alex Shingledecker; and brother John Veatch.