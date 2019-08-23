Unbeknownst to the community at large — intentionally so — Walla Walla Police personnelare quietly doing things that serve residents here. Sometimes it’s on their own time, with their own money.
It could be handing out Otter Pops (With Cops) to cavorting children at the splash pad in Washington Park one day or on other days being a presence with officers and vehicles at neighborhood block parties, National Night Out and the Isaacs Avenue Road show.
Public Information Officer Sgt. Eric Knudson said while assigned as a patrol sergeant, he saw “amazing things happening all the time with Walla Walla officers. These officers do what they do to serve the community and don’t do this for notoriety.”
One officer committed a random act of kindness at a local thrift store by purchasing clothing recently for a child in need.
Eric also witnessed the following:
“We had a female who was walking around town with only one shoe. For some reason, this was what she preferred but we had an officer who brought her a pair of shoes.”
Another person with a developmental disability was misunderstood as being a drug addict by many area businesses, Eric said. “He dressed poorly and his shoes had holes in them. One of our guys spent hours on his own time one night driving around looking for him so he could get new shoes and replacement clothing. They also worked on their personal time to connect him with services.”
“I’ve seen officers personally advocating for services on behalf of people in need. Most everyone down here has bought meals for homeless people who haven’t eaten in several days or people who are generally down on their luck.
In cold months officers have purchased hand and feet warmers to hand out to people sleeping on the street and found extra blankets or coats for them.
Crime prevention officer Vicki Ruley organized an eyeglasses collection project at the WWPD for donation to the Lions Club Recycle for Sight program.
That project ended before National Night Out, which Vicki is responsible for organizing along with the event’s backpack giveaway.
She also organizes a cellphone collection (or 911 phone program). The phones are scrubbed, but Eric also suggests people reset their phones before donation.
Since 2004 the 911 Cell Phone Bank has provided more than 100,000 devices to vulnerable and needy residents in communities nationwide — at no cost. Over the years WWPD has given emergency cellphones to victims of abuse and senior citizens here.
Hot summer days will bring out the Pops with Cops when officers hand out the brightly colored fruit-flavored frozen treats in clear plastic tubes. Otter Pops are purchased through Walla Walla Area Crime Watch, Vicki said.
Upcoming projects are dog walker watch classes, Coffee with a Cop, the Drug Take Back-Shred Event and community security and crime prevention training for area churches.
Officers take time out for friendly competition, such as in mid-July when they faced off against area firefighters for the corn hole championship title. Police won 21-10 as reported on Facebook with hashtags #cornholechampions and #notsurewewantthattitle.
The WWPD Facebook page, facebook.com/WallaWallaPoliceDepartment/ is a good place to keep tabs on the heartbeat of the community.
They not only report accidents, warnings and other incidents, but share the good news in which they’re involved.
Want to stay informed about what’s going on in Walla Walla County? Walla Walla Citizen Alert notifications in English or Spanish can be emailed and texted to mobile phones.
Text your Walla Walla County Zip code on your mobile phone to 888777 and follow the prompts.
Notifications will also be sent to those traveling into regions that use Everbridge. This management and threat assessment platform covers the full life cycle of a critical event. It was started in 2002 in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
For more details on this, email emd@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Etcetera appears in daily and Sunday editions. Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or afternoons at 526-8313.