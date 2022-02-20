虎年大吉 — Wishing you luck in the year of the Tiger!
A Walla Walla newspaper on Feb. 13, 1915, noted the city’s Chinatown residents celebrated the Chinese New Year with an hours-long cacophony of firecrackers to drive away evil spirits.
In February 1929, the newspaper reported some Chinese people in Eastern Washington parted for China to be with family during the annual celebration. More to follow below.
Fast-forward to 2022, when Brittany “Mrs. CJ” Cebada-Johnson’s Davis Elementary fourth-graders in College Place celebrated the Lunar New Year of the Tiger with lanterns and a broad range of related activities.
One thing led to another for Cebada-Johnson’s students, who had been discussing dragons and how different dragons are represented in varying Asian cultures.
“Our school's mascot is the dragon, so I love tying in dragon books or resources,” Cebeda-Johnson said.
The classroom’s wall of wonder often sparks discussion about topics that lead to odd places, she said.
“Our wall of wonder is a place for us to keep learning when we have run out of time on a topic and for unanswered questions we have.
“I have a lot of fun with these fourth-graders, and if we didn't have our wall of wonder, then we might not get anything done. Too many good conversations, and not enough time,” she said.
The class recently did an informational migrations unit, and some of the questions on the wall are, "How do animals know when to begin migration?" "Does trash harm migrating animals?" and “What if a tern catches a fish that is too heavy mid-flight."
“Really there is a wide variety of questions, from ones about space, to how sound travels, to how much trash we produce as individuals,” Cebada-Johnson said.
One student, native to Vietnam, “was especially excited about Chinese New Year coming up, so it felt like a nice activity to incorporate,” she said.
Students watched a video explaining the lunar new year festival, on which their teacher built a background with the dragon, lanterns, red envelopes and the food generally enjoyed during the half-month-long celebration.
The Chinese lunar new year started on Feb. 1, 2022.
So on that date, the class watched videos of celebrations and parades in the United States while making lanterns made of red or yellow construction paper to string along the wall.
The introductory Chinese New Year for Kids video is at ubne.ws/kidsnewyear.
“We paused a lot to make inferences on how they scared the dragons away, what types of food we have tired and so on,” Cebada-Johnson said.
Per Chinese tradition, at the end of the day, each student received a lucky red envelope Cebada-Johnson made.
Chinese and other East Asian cultures traditionally give the beautiful, bright-red envelopes, in which crisp new bills are tucked, to friends and family as a symbol of good luck and prosperity.
Into the envelopes, Mrs. CJ tucked a fortune-telling fish that complemented her students’ science integration energy unit, Swedish fish, some stickers and “Mrs. CJ” money, aka a homework pass.
More discussion on the Year of the Tiger followed on Feb. 2. Students explored an interactive website, found their own birth years and read more about the animal that represented their own birth year.
The learning has continued by reading “How to Catch a Dragon,” by Adam Wallace, and by doing an interactive Chinese New Year math quest.
“This is kind of like a book and escape room all in one,” Cebada-Johnson said.
“The math covers a variety of math skills. Each activity takes you on a new path in the quest. My class loves the choose-your-own adventure series and these activities are a lot like that series.”
Activities continued, leading up to the celebration’s end on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Cebada-Johnson said that midway through the Spring Festival they would probably create a Chinese Zodiac wheel and then learn more about the Yin Yang symbol.
“We are also doing a lot with Black History Month, so those really are the last couple things I think we'll be able to get in.”
Cebada-Johnson is in her first year teaching at Davis and fourth year altogether of teaching.
Here is more of the local history promised above.
The local newspaper in 1915 noted the community’s Chinese “colony” set off firecrackers in a deafening cacophony for several hours on the Chinese New Year in the downtown business district. Sunday, Feb. 14, 1915, started the Year of the Wood Rabbit.
“Judging from last night’s furor, the local colony should be reasonably free from the evil spirits” that the fireworks are deemed to drive away.
Payment of standing debts is observed with the new year, the article noted. All those involved want to start the new year with a clean slate.
In addition, “Gardeners are making numerous presents to their customers: lilies, nuts and candies from the Far East being the favorite gifts."
A Jan. 29, 1929, newspaper article on the Bygone Walla Walla Blog reported about several Chinese men from Walla Walla who traveled to China for the New Year, which began on Sunday, Feb. 10, the year of the Earth Snake. The visits with their families are timed to coincide with the celebrations.
The first Chinatown was situated on Second Avenue between Main and Alder Streets, in a cabin occupied by Chinese community leader Hen Lee behind Baker Boyer Bank. He and his wife, also from China, raised three boys and two girls.
Over time, Chinatown moved to Rose Street between Third and Fifth avenues. The center of the Chinese community moved into the Chinese Building in 1911 on Fourth Avenue. It housed seven stores, including a grocery, department and artwork shops, plus residences. Look for the Walla Walla 2020 sign that marks the site of the last Chinatown.
In 1870, the census showed farmers with Chinese cooks for their crews, and in 1865 the city directory shows a physician and four others who had laundry services on Main Street or Second Avenue.
Chinese laborers worked on the construction of Dorsey S. Baker’s railroad line from Walla Walla to Wallula in the 1870s. The population of Chinese residents here in 1880 was 600.
