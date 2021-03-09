College Place High School seniors Hayden Ingersoll and Cristal Ibarra received Exchange Club of Walla Walla Youth of the Month awards for February, club program coordinator Emma Kubrock said in a release.
Club members honored the pair during a weekly Zoom meeting on Feb. 8. They are now eligible to compete for the Exchange Club of Walla Walla Youth of the Year Award and a $1,000 college scholarship.
They wrote essays based on the 2020-21 Youth of the Month Essay Theme: “I recognize my responsibility in shaping America’s future. I have stepped out of my comfort zone during uncertain times and made a difference. I am part of history and here is where it started.”
Hayden holds a 3.442 grade-point average and is enrolled in honors courses for English language arts and history and participates in the Advanced Engineering Dream Lab. He's involved in Associated Student Body, drama and track-cross country. He was named “most inspirational” in track and field and earned Cross Country Athletic Spotlight recognition. While at CPHS, he's been cast in several leading roles in theater productions. He volunteered at the Walla Walla University Bible Camp and plans to attend college and become a computer engineer. He is the son of Grayson and Ann Ingersoll.
Cristal holds a 3.803 GPA and is enrolled in honors English language arts, history and heritage Spanish. She participates in CPHS activities, including soccer, tennis, Future Business Leaders of America, Youth and Government, ASB, Student Advisory Committee and Drama Crew. She is a member of National Honor Society and worked on an immigration rights social service film. In addition to school and volunteer activities, Cristal is a branch intern/teller at Gesa Credit Union. Upon graduation, she plans to further her education and become a criminal defense attorney. She is the daughter of Fernando Ibarra and Maria Mendez.