Walla Walla author and conservationist Mike Denny will take on a new project after signing a contract on Friday with the city of College Place.
Mike said in a release that he will write a 33,000-word book on the history of College Place for its 75th anniversary. He’s looking for historic images, stories and documents that have to do with the development and growth of College Place since its incorporation in 1947 and before.
The team effort will have assistance from advisers Terry Gottschall, a professor in the history department at Walla Walla University, and Gary Peterson, who are commissioners on the College Place Historic Preservation Commission.
“They will advise me on the finer points of the history of this interesting little town,” Mike said.
The turnaround time is swift. Mike is working toward a draft manuscript due date at the end of August and a final manuscript completion by the end of September.
Keokee Press of Sandpoint, Idaho, is expected to publish by early December. The project is being undertaken solely online because of the coronavirus, Mike said.
To share information, contact Mike at walla2.birder@outlook.com or 509-240-5552, or Jon Rickard, College Place Community Development director, at jrickard@cpwa.us.
Any materials shared will be credited and arrangements made on an individual basis for their return if desired.
Mike is also conservation chairman and past president of the Blue Mountain Audubon Society in Walla Walla County. He was involved in the creation of the series “Secret Life of the Forest: The Northern Blue Mountains” with editor and photographer Daniel Biggs.