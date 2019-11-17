Three Washington State Penitentiary Health Services coworkers currently battling cancer have allies in fellow employees who have banded together to give them aid.
Lead organizer Eric McAlvey, a registered nurse at the penitentiary, said he and others want to show Judy Garcia, John Rock and Edie Escapule “all the love and support they have from family, friends and co-workers. We want them to know that they are not in this fight alone.”
So the Health Services Fight Against Cancer organizers will host a fundraiser from 5-11 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Grant Farmer Post 992, 102 N. Colville St.
The event is open to the general public for any folks who want to have a fun evening and support a good cause, Eric emailed.
Admission is $10 per person, $15 per couple and $20 per family.
They’re hosting a potluck-style meal and drink specials — “feel free to contribute and bring a simple dish but by no means is it necessary,” Eric said.
The band High Mileage will perform, and Eric said there will be raffles and games for prizes. A silent auction will go until 8 p.m.
They are accepting donations of goods/services up to the start of the event. For more details, contact Eric at 509-876-6100.
Fill freezer event coming up
Often the business of receiving treatment for and healing from illness is taxing to say the least. It means patients have little energy to shop for groceries or whip up multiple course meals.
The Providence: Caring for Our Community event was born out of this. The first Giving Tuesday — Fill the Freezer at Herring House will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Providence Southgate Medical Park main building, 1025 S. Second Ave.
Friends, neighbors and strangers are encouraged to help provide nutritious meals for people who have cancer during their stay at Herring House, a home away from home donated to Providence, and across the street from the hospital.
Patients at the Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center may stay at Herring House during their treatment, which saves them from travel and hotel expenses.
Executive chef Norman Shaw compiled an extensive list of pre-packaged, nutritious frozen foods that can be easily prepared.
Volunteers can sign up at ubne.ws/373qOajGo to bring items from this list to fill up the freezer. Homemade food items cannot be accepted because of liability concerns.
“Thank you for pulling together as a community to fill the freezer to help our friends and neighbors undergoing cancer treatment,” said Patti Lennartson in a release.
Shoebox collection sites to open
Two sites in the Union-Bulletin circulation area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Monday through Nov. 25.
Families, churches, individuals and groups are transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.
The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with churches worldwide to deliver tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine, according to a release. For many recipients, it’s the first gift they have ever received.
This year, residents in the region hope to collect more than 17,521 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” said Regional Director Nathan Jansen. “We see all ages getting involved — and more and more every year.”
Collection sites include:
Walla Walla at Trinity Baptist Church, 595 Abbott Road. Monday-Thursday: noon-3 p.m.; Friday and Sunday, Nov. 22 and 24 noon-4 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23 noon-2 p.m.; Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Dayton at Community Bible Church, 203 S. Second St. Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon; Tuesday, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday, noon-2 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.; and Nov. 24-25, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
For additional drop-off locations visit the drop-off locator online at ubne.ws/36JFnja.
To learn how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 253-572-1155, or see samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
Others can use the online shopping option by browsing at samaritanspurse.org/build and choosing gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Samaritan’s Purse is an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.