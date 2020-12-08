Founded in 1946, Milton-Freewater Art Club strives to help members better understand the arts in their personal and community lives, Gail said.
Arts classes in Milton-Freewater schools continue online because of school closures due to the coronavirus quarantine.
Club members for many years have donated funds to art teachers to use at their discretion, for supplies such as mat boards and frames. This promotes students’ ability to participate in the club’s annual summer Harvest of Arts show and at other regional arts exhibits and competitions.
The recent recipient of a $150 gift from the club, Central Middle School visual art educator Lynne Burnham said in a letter to the club that she’s had to adjust to teaching middle school art classes via distance learning.
A lot of her instruction is live drawing assignments she shares with her classes in online Zoom meetings.
She developed 125 art kits she put together with para educators to ensure each student has the ability to participate in class and create works of art. The basic supplies placed in large zipper baggies were delivered in cardboard take-out boxes, with a variety of papers, an art workbook Lynne developed last summer to reinforce vocabulary and skills and a portfolio to store works of art.
Many students must go to daycare or grandparents’ homes while their parents are working, so the bags make for easy transport, Lynne said.
“The bags are also helpful to keep the art supplies safe and away from younger siblings for those students who babysit during the day,” Lynne said.
She stocks extra pencils and paper at the school office should students run out.
“It really does take a village to help educate and raise our kids. I am so appreciative of the Milton-Freewater Art Club’s ongoing support toward the arts in our community,” Lynne wrote.
“We are so grateful for the club’s donation to help with the kits for the 140 incoming art students for second semester.”
Her students thus far have learned how to draw and shade basic forms, measure and draw the average proportions of the human head, learn the history of Dia de Los Muertos and sugar skulls and how to create a composition with pumpkins and cornucopias. They’re currently working on perspective drawing.
With good success, Lynne has incorporated watercolor in a neurographic painting stress-relief project. She expects students to branch into a winter project using oil pastels.
“The highlight of each class period for me is when I am able to encourage the students to turn on their video cameras briefly to show me their beautiful faces and their artistic work achieved in our lesson. The students’ Chromebooks have built in cameras so they are able to not only show me their work, but they are also able to take photos of their work and submit for grading,” Lynne wrote.
Her schedule also involves working in small groups, holding Zoom office hours, grading, lesson planning, and collaboration with other teachers. Without a pre-made curriculum, it takes quite a bit of time to develop online lessons that are flexible to use live, or video-recorded lessons that can be viewed after class when a student is absent, she said.
“Online teaching is surprisingly very exhausting. Teaching with Zoom sure is challenging since most kids do not turn their cameras on. For some students with connectivity issues, having their cameras off allows them to have increased bandwidth that allows them to watch and participate during instruction time.
“Sometimes it can seem like I am teaching to a blank screen, but my students are quick to let me know if I am muted or if I am going too fast. It has been slower to develop relationships with students, but I am sure to reply to all emails and chat comments in Zoom,” she said.
Most members of the Central Middle School teaching staff have homeroom groups of 20 or so students who they connect with and advise two-three times per week.
“We monitor their grades and provide guidance in areas such as becoming responsible students, time management and study skills.”
Homeroom teachers have focused on providing social-emotional learning in weekly homeroom lessons. “Topics such as empathy, gratitude and perseverance help our students manage their stress and improve social skills in addition to academic studies.”
When time allows, she joins students in fun activities. “While our homeroom team meets in Zoom, we have had Pets on Parade, played different games such as scavenger hunts and we have participated in school spirit events such as Dress Up Days,” she said.
Lynne has made and dropped off goodie bags for students at their doorsteps. Sometimes she mails notes of encouragement along with stickers and prizes for students who are working hard and attending classes regularly.
“Many of our students face so many different challenges, especially in these trying times. I have heard from students who have shared feelings of being overwhelmed — some trust enough to share their fears with their teachers.
“To hear a child express that they fear losing a family member or that they have anxiety about their family’s finances, or that they lack stable housing, or that they suffer from food insecurity can be overwhelming and heart wrenching to hear.
“The wide array of student circumstances leads to extra challenges for teachers as well as our counselors and administrators,” she said.
Among factors teachers bear in mind, Lynne said, are the community has a higher-than-average level of poverty with resulting educational challenges, “but the numbers of affected students and range of issues have expanded beyond the norm.”
“We have students who have been affected by COVID-19; we must provide extra assistance for students who have been infected as well as extra supports and services for students who have lost parents and family members.”
Some students are caring for younger siblings while trying to learn online, so teachers provide added educational supports such as small group interventions and tutoring.
“We have parents who are working full time and trying to balance working, caring for their families, as well as making sure their students are supported in their learning at home.
“Our students are dealing with extra stresses they have never had to face before that we as teachers have had to learn how to adjust and modify our roles and responsibilities while providing extra support and guidance to our students and families,” she said.
“Each day, I work very hard to teach with grace. I must make the extra effort to remember that my students may carry a burden that is unknown to me, which I then show patience, understanding and kindness.”
For more information about the Milton-Freewater Art Club, contact Gail at 541-938-6142.