Club names Youth of Month honorees

Exchange Club of Walla Walla honored College Place High School seniors Kade Christensen and Samanta Valladares and Touchet High School seniors Emmaleigh Olson and Jessica Smith as recipients of its Youth of the Month Awards for February. They are eligible to compete for the Exchange Club of Walla Walla Youth of the Year Award and a special $1,000 college scholarship.
The students addressed the 2019-20 Youth of the Month essay theme, “‘We are a nation of communities ... a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky’ — George H.W. Bush; How do you intend to serve as an example, now and in the future, of a responsible American citizen?”
Mark Higgins is program coordinator.
Kade Christensen is a solid leader among the class of 2020 at CPHS, demonstrating humility and kindness in all he does, according to a release. Kade is on task academically with a 4.0 grade-point average and ranks No. 1 in his class. He’s a dedicated four-year member of CPHS band, a student athlete, an active member in his church and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Kade plans to major in a health science-related field at Brigham Young University this fall.
New to the country four years ago, Samanta Valladares couldn’t speak English. Today, she’s fluent in the language and flourishing academically. She’s earned a 3.673 GPA, is a creative designer for CPHS yearbook, an active contributor to the newly founded Latino Club and a standout tennis player. “Samanta does not give up and always wears a smile. She is a light to all those she contacts,” according to a release. Samanta plans to major in graphic arts at a Washington state university in fall.
Emmaleigh Olson is an active, diligent student who exhibits excellent leadership skills and has held offices in National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and the Class of 2020. She was selected as an American Association of University Women Junior Scholar in science and math, has qualified for and participated at the state FBLA competition the last two years and will be Touchet’s 101st May Day Queen this spring. Emmaleigh is a three-sport athlete and captain for volleyball, basketball, and softball. When she is not playing sports, she enjoys going to Cougar football games with her family. In 2018, Emmaleigh was selected to represent Touchet High School at the Hugh O’Brian Leadership Conference at Washington State University and participated as a leader the following year, earning a HOBY Presidential Award for Service. She has spent summers serving as a student leader for the Touchet summer science, technology, engineering and math program and volunteering in the Packaging Corporation of America’s accounting office and warehouse. She has maintained a 3.5 GPA while participating in a rigorous course of study through Running Start and College in the High School. She will earn her high school diploma and associate in science degree in June. Emmaleigh plans to study pre-medicine this fall at WSU and aspires to become a radiologist.
Jessica Smith is Associated Student Body vice president and a member of FBLA, NHS and the cheerleading team. She has taken several college courses through Running Start and College in the High School, has a cumulative GPA of 3.986, and will be this year’s valedictorian. Some of her other honors are being an AAUW Junior Scholar in technology, qualifying for and participating at the state FBLA competition, and being selected as this year’s Touchet May Day Maid of Honor. Jessica spends many hours donating her time to others. She has helped struggling students through the NHS after-school tutoring program and willingly helps classmates succeed by doing things like proofreading their English essays on her own time. She regularly volunteers at Providence St. Mary Medical Center and has helped with several flu shot drives at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds. Her time spent at the hospital has sparked an interest in the field of health sciences, and she hopes to attend Whitman College in fall to pursue a related degree.