The coronavirus landed on Walla Walla like a dump truck full of hip little sunglasses-wearing rubber duckies being unloaded into Mill Creek.
“COVID-19 turned our world upside down two months prior to our biggest fundraiser for the Exchange Club of Walla Walla," said Valerie Buckley, chairwoman of the annual Exchange Club of Walla Walla Foundation- and Community Bank-sponsored Ducky Derby.
Quick thinking on the part of Exchange Club derby committee members worked in their favor, however, despite the lockdown in March caused by COVID-19.
"We persevered and pivoted to figure out how we can make a big impact for those affected the most in our community – the kids. We remained resilient and launched the most successful Ducky Derby fundraiser to date ... ," she said in a release.
The 2020 Derby ran virtually. "We were unable to have our family fun-day and race so we moved forward with sponsorships and cash donations from Exchange club members and donation sites such as Super One Foods.
Club members who worked on the derby were: Chris Drake, Heather Schermann, Jim Peterson, Kim McDaniels, Lindsey Oldridge, Matt Lohrmann, Michael Jacobsen, Mike Stensrude, Nancy Riggle, Sandi Rowe, Scott Morasch, Shawna Larsen, Sherilee Coffey, Tera Davis and Valerie.
The club awarded more than $45,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations: $1,500 to Carnegie Picture Lab; $10,000 to Christian Aid Center; $3,000 for virtual tours to Fort Walla Walla Museum; $7,000 for technology for remote meetings with children to Friends of Children of Walla Walla; $2,000 for mental health to Good Samaritan Ministries; $5,000 for extended counseling sessions at The Health Center; $2,500 for facility upgrades and remodeling to Hope Street; $500 for Bluewood skiing outing/gear for underprivileged teens to Learning for Life-Exploring Post 311; $1,500 for sleep sacks to Providence St. Mary Foundation; $6,500 to the dental clinic at SonBridge Community Center; $2,000 for trained hosts for family visits at Valley Residential Services; $1,500 for Camp Amanda through Walla Walla Community Hospice and $2,000 for childcare at the Walla Walla YMCA.
Proceeds were raised as part of the 23rd annual Community Bank Ducky Derby.
"Those who received the grants this year are so worthy and we wanted to be able to provide for them when situations were tough for all," Valerie said."Coming from a struggling home growing up, it means more than you know.”
She expressed deep gratitude to all those in the community who sponsored the event, donated and helped.
Exchange Club is a group of nearly 100 members who strive to prevent child abuse and enhance youth programs, community service and Americanism.