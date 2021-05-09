Boy this story has legs, I thought to myself on Monday morning while reading the news feed. I mean that I've been seeing a variety of news stories on the same creepy topic for weeks. And the subject is many-parapoded or -legged.
Legs, indeed. Clamworms, which in the mind's eye might invoke the image of a smooth-bodied earthworm, say, look more like a millipede with a bazillion — and I know those numbers don't gibe — wiggly little legs. Ewww. Makes me feel squidgy all over.
And you won't find me in the water at a South Carolina beach this time of year, either. That's when the — gak — up to 7½-inch-long maximum critters lurk in offshore waters. They bite. With extendo-pincered tong-like jaws. They can break skin. Keep 'em away.
They're four-eyed, 160-segmented, four-tentacled, two-antennaed, black-tipped, with a section of white and another longer section of pinkish-red. Way worse than Sheb Wooley's imaginary creature in the song about a one-eyed, one-horned, flyin' purple people eater.
The latest version of the story came to light through my standing Google search that feeds all things online that mention Walla Walla into my email, including mentions of the name in Australia.
It's an infestation. A rite of spring. Mating season when the marine invertebrates "are known to clamp onto fingers with their hook-like jaws, which are strong enough to break the skin,” according to the New York Post, citing researchers at Walla Walla University.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources posted a video on Facebook on April 14, 2021, at ubne.ws/clamwormvideo if you can overcome the heebie jeebies to take a gander. The water teems with the little, bitey wigglers. Teems, I tell you.
The SCDNR posted, "Nothing says spring on the coast like … a frenzy of marine worms? Sometimes called clamworms, these animals that ordinarily live on the seafloor undergo an incredible transformation under new and full moons in spring — their bodies morph into reproductive forms called 'epitokes' as they swarm in coastal waters. This fascinating phenomenon occurs every year at our marine headquarters in Charleston and is often followed by hungry throngs of fish and birds along the marsh edge."
They're typically found in bays, burrowing in sediment and around seagrasses, dock pilings, oyster reefs and other rocky bottoms. Shakespeare, who had a saying for almost everything, would probably say a southern clamworm, large sandworm, ragworm, pile worm, banner sea-nymph or musselworm by any other name would be anything but sweet.
And the, well, pretty bad news? WWU reports clamworms're in our area, too. "In the Pacific Northwest the mating swarms usually occur in late winter or spring."
Finding these biters in the water, I'd probably back away with great haste and "Exit, (as if) pursued by a bear," per Shakespeare's most famous stage direction in Act III of "The Winter’s Tale."
Hooray for the fish and birds that do cleanup.