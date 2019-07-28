Sgt. Ted Hanson and Capt. Bill Howard will present the history and mission of the Civil Air Patrol for which they volunteer during a noon meeting Friday of the Walla Walla Reserve Officers Association of the United States. The luncheon will be at the Walla Walla Country Club, 1390 Country Club Road, and is open to the public.
Walla Walla is home to Twin W Composite Squadron, a unit within Washington Wing of CAP.
The congressionally chartered, federally supported nonprofit corporation serves as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. It performs three congressional assigned key missions: emergency services, including search and rescue and disaster relief operations; aerospace education for youths and the general public; and cadet programs for teenagers.
In addition, CAP has recently been tasked with homeland security and with courier service missions. CAP also performs non-auxiliary missions for various government and private agencies such as local law enforcement and The American Red Cross.
The CAP program is established as an organization by the Title 10 of the United States Code, and its purpose is defined by Title 36.