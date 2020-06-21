City Seventh-day Adventist Church Community Service Center at 2133 S. Howard St., Walla Walla,  will renew distribution of free clothing and household goods on Tuesday June 23.

New guidelines  mean the center will be open on Tuesdays by appointment only from  9 a.m.-2 p.m. rather than on Wednesdays, said Phyllis Wagner.

Wearing a mask is required and only one person per family will be admitted at a time per household for a maximum of one hour. Make an appointment by leaving a contact name, address and phone number with Phyllis at 509 386-3442.

