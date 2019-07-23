Members of First Congregational Church in Walla Walla this spring did a deep dive into the feasibility of harnessing solar panels and reducing their electrical usage.
Once FCC member Dr. Eric Gryler looked into it, he and Church Moderator J.R. Van Slyke and FCC’s the Rev. Nathaniel Mahlberg gave a presentation at a church meeting.
Among reasons to go solar, Eric cited decreasing the carbon footprint and making a contribution to global climate change and the new system would supply about 40 percent of FCC’s electrical needs.
Eric also noted in his power point that solar power is more affordable than ever with a positive return on investment in the intermediate and long term. It’s an outwardly visible message to the community about the church’s environmental values. And the board of trustees and council endorsed the project.
He spoke about how the panels convert energy from sunlight into electricity. By changing the direct current to alternating current, the power can be used in homes, schools and businesses. Excess energy goes onto the electric grid.
“Those attending the meeting were very positive about the idea of installing solar panels, saving on energy costs and using clean energy,” said member Melissa Webster.
The project moved fast: after members and friends of the church heard the presentation April 14, they jumped on board.
Donations continue to come in to fund materials and installation. A church application to the Sustainable Living Center Community Energy Efficiency Program will yield a $3,000 grant upon project completion.
Another source is the Pacific Power Blue Sky Renewable Energy Project Funding Grant, that could provide up to $10,000. Following an application, the award could be given in early 2020.
In the mean time, Eric, J.R. and Nathaniel coordinated the effort and proposed an adopt-a-panel program.
To that end, Eric and son Theo Gryler built a large-scale model of the church Fellowship Hall. As panel purchases came in, little silvery solar panels were attached to the model’s roof. Members watched in delight as the panels lined up in tidy rows all the way through when the very last one was affixed.
“The church community is very enthusiastic about the solar project. Besides the practical benefits a solar energy system will achieve for its members, the wider community will also benefit, as the building complex is the daily meeting place for numerous recovery groups and community events,” Melissa said.
Walla Walla Electric on July 12 installed 60 panels on the south side of the FCC Fellowship Hall’s roof, Melissa said.
“The congregation seeks opportunities to serve the community. In a sense, ‘to keep the lights on for the lifesaving work’ done at First Congregational Church.”
A Sol-Fest celebration, open to the public, is being planned for a date later in the summer.