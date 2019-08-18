Good news for those in need of free clothing, shoes, bedding and household items.
After a summer break, the Community Services of City Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2133 S. Howard St., will reopen on Wednesday and be open Wednesdays after that from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Donations to the Community Services effort may be dropped off in a collection box that looks like a playhouse on the Howard Street side of the church campus. Monetary contributions may be made to Community Services, 2133 S. Howard St.
In addition, church organizers plan to have a large yard sale open to the community at the church beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 13 and 15.
Furniture, appliances, dishes, toys and other items will be for sale along with a special section for $1 per bag. Donations to the yard sale, including furniture, may be made by calling Barbara Wright at 526-9521 or Phyllis Wagner at 529-7029.