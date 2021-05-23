Walla Wallan Terri Norwick organized a horse and wagon ride on Friday, May 14, to welcome Nyla Smiley back to Walla Walla.
It became a moveable feast/party on wheels for several friends and chum Daryl Hopson, who drove one of his wagons pulled by his Percheron/Friesian horses. The group also included Susie Bloom, Shirley Tucker, Virginia Kent, Karen Harmon, Nancy Head, Janice Preso, Phyllis Brown, Nyla's granddaughter Kiran Maini and Nyla's daughter Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny, who is also a member of Walla Walla City Council.
Terri said the group boarded the wagon under the shade trees on Friday evening in Pioneer Park.
Nyla is from Walla Walla, but lived for many years in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Nyla's husband, Craig, died a few years ago, and she returned to town in late April to be near Susan.
"She had been active in the Blue Mountain Riders, carrying the American flag on her beautiful black horse, even in the Portland Rose Parade, many years ago," Terri said. "I wanted to do something not only to help (welcome) Nyla, but to just get Walla Walla going again since COVID."
The surprise get-together was great fun. "Everyone had a really good time. With old classmates still here and friends from Blue Mountain Riders, it just seemed like a good idea to round 'em up."
Daryl transported the crew around the area, including downtown.
"Of course, wine and appetizers were included as well as lots of waves and pics from the downtown crowd as they also enjoyed seeing our unique group. Giddy-up Walla Walla — yee haw!"