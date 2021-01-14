Walla Walla Choral Society President Bob Schumacher announced the WWCS Board made the tough decision to cancel Zoom rehearsals for a while as well as cancel the “Good Vibrations” concert planned for this spring.
They are working with Gesa Power House Theatre to reschedule the concert for spring 2022.
“In light of the continuing lock down and numbers of COVID cases in Walla Walla County, it is very apparent to us that we will not be able to gather to rehearse for this concert in person anytime soon. We also have a question as to whether or not we have enough voices and enough people on each part to be viable,” Bob said.
“We are in great financial shape due to some grant money and the generosity of you and others who have helped with donations,” he said in an email to members. Board members are engaged while they sort through the situation and plan to email updates.
The latest news and views will be featured online at wwchoralsociety.org.