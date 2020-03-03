Children's Home Society benefit raises $57K for programming

Community members and partners contributed $57,000 to Children’s Home Society of Washington at its 19th annual SweetHearts for Kids benefit luncheon Feb. 19. Guests enjoyed the meal at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center and heard from several speakers about the direct impact made by CHSW’s holistic services and how they support local families.
As a result of the event that hosted 270 guests, CHSW gained new monthly donors who signed up for reoccurring gifts, according to a release. Proceeds will continue funding various programs that benefit children and families served here by CHSW.
Dave Newell, who became CHSW president and CEO and joined the Children’s Home Society of America Board of Directors in June, served as keynote speaker.
Opening remarks came from Meagan Anderson-Pira, CHSW regional director; personal reflections from Reycel Estoesta, specialized adoption recruiter with Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, and Shayla Kern, a former CHSW program parent and super fan. Jennifer Northam, supporter, gave an appeal for children.
Support comes also from corporate sponsors, including Coffey Communications, Nelson Irrigation, Columbia REA, Land Title of Walla Walla, Associated Veterinary Medical Center, Windermere Real Estate, Doyle Electric, Elmenhurst Chiropractic Clinic, Isaacs & Associates, Lifestyle Eye Center, Phoenix Fund WW via Blue Mountain Community Foundation, PocketiNet, Northwest Collision, Community Bank, Ketelson Construction, Valley Vision, Walla Walla Orthodontics, Walla Walla University and Whitman College.
CHSW oversees a variety of programs: Early Head Start, with 140 children and pregnant women, 33,278 direct service hours of care/education and 2,186 staff direct service hours; Valle Lindo June-August 2019, 76 children served, 21,509 direct service hours — 21,074 staff and 435 volunteer; Valle Lindo academic homework club, 28 children served, 6,388 direct service hours — 6,141 staff and 247 volunteer; Family Navigator – Walla Walla Clinic, 701 served — 408 youth and 293 adults in 394 families, 351 direct service hours; Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, 28 children, six families, seven children were matched with adoptive families; Juvenile Justice Center Child and Family Counseling, 416 served — 281 youth and 136 adults, 571 direct service hours; Parents as Teachers, 118 served, 67 youth, 51 adults in 51 families, 509 direct service hours and 15 group service hours; Triple Point LGBTQ+, 23 youth served, 791 direct service hours — 616 staff and 175 volunteer; Adoption Home Studies, 12 served, six adults and six children, three families served; 14 hours of direct service; Volunteer Service indirect, 222 hours.
Altogether, 1,542 consumers were served with some served/counted in more than one program; and 65,612 hours of direct service.
CHSW offices are in Walla Walla at 1612 Penny Lane, 509-529-2130, and in Seattle at 12360 Lake City Way N.E., Suite 450, 98125.
Founded in 1896, CHSW serves nearly 30,000 children and their families. Its mission is to develop healthy children, create strong families, build engaged communities and speak and advocate for children.
For more information about CHSW, see
Many apologies
There will not be a meet-and-greet this Saturday to see Axel the K-9 officer and Security Officer Mike Smith, who patrol Providence St. Mary Medical Center. It has already taken place. The item on Monday in Etcetera was incorrect, much to my chagrin.