Gemma Heezen, who turned 4 in November, is the first participant to read or listen to 1,000 books through Walla Walla Public Library‘s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten reading program.
Accompanied by grandpa Steve Droke, the super reader visited the library on Monday to claim her prize — a plush doll and book — and have her picture taken. Steve often picks up bags of books for Gemma and her brother, Forrest Heezen, 8, via library curbside pickup.
The children’s home is an ideal book environment as their father, Peter Heezen, and grandparents Steve and Laura Droke foster reading with the kids.
“We read to her every day. We don’t really do television, we do books,” Steve said.
Forrest is an independent reader who’s homeschooling because between the three adults, they have four autoimmune diseases and need to stay home to stay well.
Steve picks up 20 or so books for the kids each week.
“Last night it was great to watch Forrest, who was pulling out books and sat on the couch to read,” Steve said.
Gemma has about a year until she heads to kindergarten. In the meantime, she’s memorized some of the books and recognizes some letters and numbers as Grandpa and Grandma are homeschooling her, too.
Gemma loves “Curious George Goes to the Hospital.”
“We must have read that 800 times, I think. I don’t know what she doesn’t love. We do fiction and nonfiction with the kids. She loves knowing stuff and looking at pictures. And the best part is you get to cuddle while reading the books, which is really neat for us to do as grandparents,” Steve said.
Laura has diligently kept track of books Gemma’s consuming.
“Gemma’s at about 1,150 now,” Steve said, adding that “90% of the job is showing up. We’re reading four to five books a day and it begins to add up.”
The kids’ mom, Jamie Lucas, gets together with them weekly, Steve said.
“Walla Walla Public Library is grateful to the (family) for supporting Gemma in her reading and proud of Gemma’s accomplishment,” said Elizabeth George, young people’s librarian.
The city library only launched 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten eight months ago, part of a nationwide program to encourage caregivers to read to children in the critical 0-5 age range, Elizabeth said in a release.
Multiple studies show reading aloud to children is the single-most important activity to build their reading readiness skills, she said. Reading 1,000 books is roughly equivalent to one book per day for 3 years. Children start developing pre-literacy skills in infancy, so it’s never too early to start, Elizabeth said.
The program uses free books, stickers and bookmarks to encourage kids and caregivers as they progress. Kids are also recognized on the library’s weekly “Reader Leader” Facebook posts for every level they complete. To find out more about 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, visit ubne.ws/371xE1C.
Any child who has not yet entered kindergarten is invited to participate and sign up for a library card. To register for an account, visit the library’s applications page at ubne.ws/3jzEK2C, or call the library at 509-527-4550 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.