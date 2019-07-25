Central Washington University on June 8 with her bachelor’s in food science and nutrition, specializing in dietetics.
The daughter of Susie and (stepfather) Russ Colombo of Walla Walla and Mark Winnett of Portland, Anna is headed to Meridian, Idaho, where she will start her dietetic internship and masters in nutrition at Idaho State University.
She graduated in 2015 from Walla Walla High School and in 2017 from Walla Walla Community College with her transfer associate of arts degree. She also was ASB activities director at WWCC.
Last year she did an internship at the Walla Walla Health Department in the WIC Clinic under Becky Hermsen and Walla Walla Clinic with Adina Pearson. While at CWU, she was a student representative on the Washington State Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Board.