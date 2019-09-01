Make a difference in the community by volunteering at Whitman Mission National Historic Site, 8 miles west of Walla Walla on Whitman Mission Road,on National Public Lands Day.
It is the largest one-day volunteer effort for public lands, according to a release from Kelly Kincaid with WMNHS.
National Public Lands Day volunteers annually provide tens of millions of dollars’ worth of services in one day that would otherwise take limited park staff months to accomplish.
In 2018, more than 200,000 people participated in events at more than 2,500 sites in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.
Volunteers here may join the effort from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 21. Participants will receive a coupon redeemable for one fee free day at a federal public land site. To ensure space is available, preregistration is encouraged at 522-2055 or WHMI_interpretation@nps.gov.
Volunteers work outdoors and should wear closed-toe shoes, long pants and long sleeves and bring a water bottle. Sunscreen and bug spray are also recommended. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. at the picnic shelter.
National Public Lands Day connects people to public lands and their communities, inspires environmental stewardship and encourages the use of public lands for education, recreation and general health.
Volunteer activities will remove invasive plants, encourage the growth of native plants and educate participants about the natural and cultural significance of native plants. Organizers invite family and friends to spend the day outdoors celebrating public lands.
Coordinated by the National Environmental Education Foundation, National Public Lands Day brings together volunteers from coast to coast to improve and restore lands and facilities that people across America use and enjoy every day.
In winter Whitman Mission Visitor Center is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday -Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, contact the Mission at 509-522-6360, or see nps.gov/whmi.
More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 418 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities.
Find out more at nps.gov.