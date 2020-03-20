Cavalcade of Authors tap Wa-Hi student for writing prize

Pioneer Middle School alumni Brooklyn Schoesler placed second in the Cavalcade of Authors writing contest high school division.
“I loved her story and am excited to see what the future holds for her,” said judge Wendy Poteet, after learning Brooklyn’s goal is to become a published author.
Brooklyn is a sophomore at Walla Walla High School.
Her mother, Tracy Gerbino, works at Edison Elementary School.
Both are over-the-moon excited, said Sara Strickland, Pioneer library media specialist and technician and coordinator for building technology and building assessment.
One-hundred forty Walla Walla Public Schools students and 15 chaperones planned to attend the Cavalcade of Authors event on Saturday at Enterprise Middle School in West Richland, but could not because of restrictions set in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Brooklyn’s win comes with a $40 gift card to Barnes & Noble.
If Cavalcade of Authors was still happening she would have also won lunch with the 14 authors during the Cavalcade of Authors event and a “Fast Pass” to jump to the front of any author autograph line and food truck line.
Students are eagerly awaiting word about Cavalcade of Authors 2021, Sara said.