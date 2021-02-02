If the crow flies along I-90, landlocked Walla Wallans are about 260 miles inland from Puget Sound. The distance doesn’t negate interest in ferry boats and that form of state transportation, however.
Residents statewide are encouraged to attend a virtual meeting at 11 a.m. Feb. 9 or 6 p.m. Feb. 10 to pose questions and learn about the Washington State Ferry system’s hybrid-electric vessels, service and progress with its COVID-19 response, led by new head of WSF Patty Rubstello alongside former Assistant Secretary Amy Scarton.
Both meetings will cover the same material. Advanced meeting registration is required: for Feb. 9 at bit.ly/WSFWinterMeeting1 and for Feb. 10 at bit.ly/WSFWinterMeeting2. Registered participants will receive an email with webinar login instructions.
Most years, and innumerable times in childhood, I’ve caught the super ferries from Anacortes to Lopez Island in the San Juans. The sailings are captivating any time of day, in high winds and rolling waves, in calm, whether sunny or stormy, but especially at night when ferries pass one another on the east-west routes aflame like candle-lit floating birthday cakes.
When Grandmere and Grandpere were alive, each summer older brother Scott and I boarded a bus in downtown Seattle that drove to the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle and went aboard the little rattle-y ferry that crossed south Puget Sound to the Vashon Island dock.
We’d disembark the bus at Burton where the grandparents collected us for one or two weeks of hanging out at their beach house, puttering in the sand, rowing the dinghy in Quartermaster Bay, playing bocce ball on the lawn, picking strawberries, joining the daily cocktail hour social with the neighbors (we kids drank orange juice with our crackers and cheese), listening to stories, sipping on cafe au lait at breakfast, dining on French cuisine at dinners and falling asleep with tide water lapping the shore.
It’s most thrilling sailing into the San Juans when the captain announces on the ship’s intercom that a pod of killer whales is spotted off the port or starboard side. Passengers rush to windows and the outdoor decks to catch a glimpse as the world’s largest black and white dolphin species spews water from its blow holes with a mighty blast, leaps upward and splashes back down, a parade of breaching dads, mothers, teens and babies.
We have family living on the island, went to Hendersons/Norwester summer camp there and have a waterfront summer place on the southeast side with an unobstructed view directly across the Sound to Deception Pass Bridge. On a clear day, we can see sunlight glinting off car windshields as they cross the span connecting Whidbey and Fidalgo islands, and snow-capped Mount Baker looms in the distance to the north.
As summer campers, maybe 250 strong, headed to our adventures, we’d cluster leeward on the passenger deck at the ferry’s stern and sing folk songs and sea shanties with camp staff playing guitar, fiddle and banjo. We’d return home, kissed by the sun and warmed by camaraderie during four weeks of sailing, horse riding, camping, hiking, bicycling, canoeing, archery, crafts, drama, singing and back packing. The ferry again cradled its teary-eyed campers who sang, but with difficulty, voices quavering at having to say goodbye.
Catching a ferry has become much more of a planned excursion than in the past when we’d screech up to the ticket booth with minutes to spare before our ferry set sail.
Now, reservations into the San Juans must be made ahead. And making that reservation is a challenge coming from Eastern Washington, crossing the pass to drive smack into traffic-choked Bellevue, Seattle and Everett going up 405 and I-5. The 346-mile, 5½-hour drive can be more like seven hours with rest stops and a meal taken into account. It’s an all-day ordeal, but one worth the journey just to catch a scent of the sea at the ferry dock.
Just as with air flights, passengers must arrive to line up at least an hour ahead of their sailing. I treasure this time to unwind. The rush to make the ferry then becomes an opportunity to relax, read, walk about and chat with others island-bound. Once aboard, we often head up to the passenger decks, but sometimes just hang in our car to decompress from the intense busy-ness of workday lives.
Ferries are the gateway to so many of my life’s adventures.