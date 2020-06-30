Carnegie Picture Lab's Young Artist Summer Series starts in July

Online daily/weekly Dose of Art lessons and take-home art kits are among the new, innovative ways Carnegie Picture Lab has adapted its program delivery since the closure of schools in March, said Director Susan Greene in a release.
Picture Lab hasn't stopped providing art education and art-making opportunities to area children in first through fifth grades, she said. In July and August, Picture Lab will offer the Young Artist Summer Series program for those grades for a week at a time, from 10-11 a.m. daily.
"In order to support the ongoing efforts to keep our community healthy, we are opting for a guaranteed safe and fun approach," Susan said.
Accessible and affordable, the 2020 program features Creativity Kits, online instruction and Zoom classes and a virtual art gallery showcasing talented artists. This includes:
July 20-24: Making an Impression: Let’s Try Printmaking! The class will explore four different printmaking techniques and participants will practice different ways to make and transfer images that can be used repeatedly to create vibrant patterns, cool textures and a whole lot of fun.
July 27-31: Watercolor Workshop: Splash into Summer! Participants will dive into watercolor painting and explore rich textures, vibrant colors and all the ways paper, paint and water create works of art
Aug. 3-7: Exploring Sculpture: All Things 3D. From clay, wood and wire, to foil, paper and plain cardboard, the class will give participants the tools to turn almost any material into 3D art. Let pipe cleaners, beads and tin foil turn spark the imagination, and together, follow wherever it leads.
Aug. 10-14: Playing with Paper: Pliable Pizzazz. Paper is the foundation for so much art. The class will help participants explore all it can do on its own, including 3D and 2D techniques to show how the simplest supplies can create amazing art.
Sessions are limited to 15 artists and the fee for each is $30. Details on each one are on the Picture Lab website, carnegiepicturelab.com/events, and registration is open.