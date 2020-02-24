Car seat technician certification classes offered

Just so you know, Forbes reported 95% of car seats are installed incorrectly and Safe Kids Walla Walla Valley adds 73% of those are major errors.
To counter those alarming numbers, sponsoring agency Walla Walla Children’s Home Society will host a local child passenger safety technician certification class there from 8 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m. daily, Feb. 27-29, with a break for lunch, at 1612 Penny Lane.
The instruction will greatly benefit caregivers who transport children on a daily basis and parents interested in helping others ensure their kids are not part of the 95% of passengers secured incorrectly. Attendance is required all three days and participants must pass an open-book and hands-on tests and car seat check-up event for certification.
The fee is $95, payable to Safe Kids at the time of required preregistration at safekids.org/certification. Select “search for a course” and search for courses in Washington or input course number WA2020011356.
Certification is good for two years, during which technicians may help with local car seat clinics to gain additional experience and have the knowledge to help kids seen on a frequent basis be buckled safely and correctly.
The national certification class is only offered locally about every two years.
Another option is to consider joining the child passenger team working to help kids ride safely every trip, every time.
For more details, contact lead instructor Shawna Wolford at 509-520-5130 or or shawna.wolford@chs-wa.org.
Relay for Life benefit March 20
TEAM Relay’s American Cancer Society Shamrock Bingo event will raise funds for the upcoming Relay for Life Walla Walla this spring.
Bingo games will run from 6-8 p.m. March 20 in the Waitsburg Elementary School Multi-purpose Room, 184 Academy St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
The cost is $1 per game for three cards. There are 20 games. Prizes, including cash and gift baskets and gift certificates will be awarded.
Soup, a roll, a drink and dessert will be available for $4. For more information, contact Karen Huwe at 509-386-6960.
Relay for Life Walla Walla will start at 10 a.m. May 30 in Pioneer Park. See ubne.ws/2Vf01o5 for participation details or contact Merri Anne Huber at merrianneh@charter.net.