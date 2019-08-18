Northwest Farm Credit Services gave Camp Fire Walla Walla a $500 Rural Community Grant.
Camp Fire Executive Director Shawniene Bingham said in a release the funds will be used to purchase yard equipment to keep up the aesthetics of the office exterior on Park Street.
“Northwest Farm Credit Services Walla Walla was gracious enough to volunteer their time to start the clearing of our grounds; we now have the means to keep it up,” she said.
Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed, NWFCS Communications Specialist Deb Strohmaier said in a release.
To date in 2019, it committed more than $183,000 to 153 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,145 grants of more than $1.94 million.
The next rural grant deadline is Oct. 1, 2019. Learn more about applying for a rural grant at northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for details and an application.
Northwest FCS is a $12 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishermen, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
It is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System that supports agriculture and rural communities with credit and financial services. See northwestfcs.com for more information.