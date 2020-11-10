201110_etc_hotmamafundraiser.jpg

Hot Mama Espresso's  annual Buy a Cop a Latte fundraiser is underway.

 Courtesy photo

Hot Mama Espresso's  annual Buy a Cop a Latte fundraiser is underway, according to a post on Facebook.

The coffee shop reported that a year ago donations made it possible to offer a $25 gift card to every local police officer, deputy and state trooper in the Walla Walla area.

"They absolutely loved the show of support from the local area," the post read.

Funds are being collected for the campaign until Dec. 4. Contributions may be made in cash or by card at Hot Mama’s, 1447 W. Pine St., or online at hotmamasespresso.com,  click on order online, pick up, then go to choose menu and click on “help keep first responders caffeinated”  and pay.

For more details, call Jenny at -509-386-2010.

