Questions about life beyond one's teen years will be addressed during Burbank Rural Library's Adulting 101 series beginning Tuesday.
Burbank Library Branch Supervisor Caitlin Hunsaker said the new virtual conversation series from the Walla Walla County Rural Library District is targeted to teens and young adults.
"It will cover everything you were never taught or didn't learn about living on your own," she said in a release.
The first episode, which will explore how to search, apply for, interview and accept a job, will air at 5 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Registration is required at ubne.ws/35nf4iS.
Upcoming sessions will be based on interest and topic suggestions. The registration form seeks suggestions for the group to cover, including, but not limited to Personal Finance and Budgeting, Insurance, Renting a home/apartment, Basic Car Care, Health Insurance and Medical Care, Phone Etiquette, Mail, and Communication, Voting, Credit Scores, Credit Cards, and Debt, Investments and Savings, Buying a Car, Applying for College/Postsecondary Education and Healthy Relationships.
Registrants do not need to have a card with the district to attend. Call 509-545-6549 or email Burbank@wwrurallibrary.com with any questions. Follow Walla Walla County Rural Library District on Facebook and Instagram for updates.