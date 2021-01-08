A veritable who’s who of the TV and theater world will participate in a virtual Broadway-themed game night Sunday, and viewers are invited to the party.
The fun happens at 5 p.m., when Broadway and TV acting duo Patti Murin and Colin Donnell will join Nocking Point Wines co-founder Stephen Amell and a company of friends, including actors from Broadway, “Arrow” and other shows to present a one-night-only livestream fundraiser of the Drunken Artists Drinking Game.
Access tickets, at $25 per person, at ubne.ws/3hZ6T2k. All proceeds will go to The Actors Fund, Black Theatre United and Project ALS in honor of Rebecca Luker. The Zoom link will be posted into the ticket information and sent via email on the day of the event.
United in marriage in 2015, Patti and Colin collaborated with Nocking Point Wines to fashion a cabernet sauvignon/malbec red blend called Eleven O’Clock Number.
The pair met in 2012 on the set of “Arrow” and in 2013 starred in a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Love’s Labour’s Lost” at the Delacorte Theater in New York City. Colin performed on Broadway in “Jersey Boys,” “Anything Goes” and “Violet” as well as on NBC’s “Chicago Med.”
Hosted by Laura Heywood (@BroadwayGirlNYC), the event will allow fans to watch each celebrity participant play a wine-infused Broadway-themed game where each player will draw a picture representing a Broadway musical title, trying to get everyone else to guess it in the quickest time possible.
The cast list includes Jelani Alladin, Annaleigh Ashford, Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Alex Brightman, Michelle Buteau, Kerry Butler, Reeve Carney, Donna Lynne Champlin, Michelle Collins, Gavin Creel, Jenna Dewan, Mike Doyle, Scott Evans, Jamie Grayson, Justin Guarini, Erika Henningsen, Nikki James, Steve Kazee, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Telly Leung, Rob McClure, S. Epatha Merkerson, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O’Hara, David Ramsey, Andrew Rannells, Josh Segarra, Max Von Essen and Alex Wyse.
The wine is available to members of Nocking Point Wines Monthly Wine Club and sold in packs of two for $54 per set in the shop, 225 E. Aeronca Ave. Nocking Point Wines will also support the entertainment industry by making a further donation to the aforementioned charities from the sale of the wine.
“I pretty much exclusively drink red wine, so, when we began to taste various samples, we stuck to assorted versions of a red blend,” Colin said. “Patti and I selected this particular cabernet sauvignon/balbec because there was something fun to it, a spiciness, that made it unique like us and many of our other artist friends.”
“I can still remember watching Rosalind Russell sing the 11 o’clock number, ‘Rose’s Turn,’ in the 1962 film version of ‘Gypsy’ when I was a little girl. Throughout my years on Broadway, I have only come to appreciate those moments and divas more and more, so thought it would be a perfect name for the wine,” Patti said.
Stephen Amell and Andrew Harding founded Nocking Point Wines. For more information, see nockingpointwines.com.