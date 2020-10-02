Confinement got you stir crazy? You know, restless or even frantic because of the months-long close quarters courtesy of coronavirus quarantine?
There are a number of places to get outdoors, right in our area, without encountering hunters, because ‘tis the season after all.
Some easily accessible areas are suggested in an article Kathryn Howard provided to Blue Mountain Audubon Society membership with birding ideas for the month from Sue Parrish.
A quick jaunt to Walla Walla’s west side off Myra Road reveals trails winding around wetlands, ponds, thick brush and cottonwood groves in the Fort Walla Walla Natural Area, near Fort Walla Walla Museum.
Audubon members are directly responsible for years of work to improve pathways and add signs. Be on the lookout for finches, towhees, cedar waxwings and owls. “Bring your kids, as it’s an adventure just to wander through the winding trails,” Sue recommended.
We’ve been living in confinement for so long we’re bound to forget places to go that are in our own backyards.
College and local school campuses, for example, offer great spaces to stroll, run and roller blade while taking in the crisp snap of cooler fall temperatures. Glorious flame colors are revealed when chlorophyll breaks down as leaves on trees and shrubs lose their green hue.
A little farther afield, consider Whitman Mission National Historic Site, 7 miles west of Walla Walla, south of Highway 12. Acres of trails lead visitors through open fields, by a large pond and vegetation along the Walla Walla River. Look for hawks, owls, pileated woodpeckers, ducks and geese, that often hang out. The little hill that leads up to the Great Grave gives a terrific 360-degree vista of the Blue Mountains and Walla Walla Valley.
When leaving the mission, take a left and drive west along Detour Road, about ½ mile away to spot Savannah sparrows and Brewer’s blackbirds in the fields and weeds along the road. Snipe can sometimes be spotted in irrigation ditches.
Sometimes mass flocks of starlings form and can be seen darting and wheeling in fluid formation — called murmuration. Seek those by heading south on Plaza Way off Highway 11, turn onto any side road and drive through the vineyards. Late afternoon seems to be best.
Five miles east of town off Russell Creek Road, take Scenic Loop, which ascends to a ridge for a view of Mill Creek Canyon and the Blues. A walk along the road may bring an encounter with turkeys, white crowned sparrows, white throated sparrows, towhees, various raptors, deer and elk. Descend to connect with Mill Creek Road, where dippers, Stellar jays and an occasional pygmy owl have been seen.
Sue recommends going up to Rooks Park and Bennington Lake weekdays, to have a less crowded experience. Start at Rooks Park, cross Mill Creek, head to the dam and walk along the canal until arriving at trails encircling the lake.
“I suggest staying on the trails that are closest to the lake, as hunting is allowed in the area; the boundaries are labeled with yellow stakes,” Sue said.
An abundance of waterfowl is on the lake early in the day with a variety of duck and geese species. Also look for hawks, shorebirds, finches, waxwings and owls. Sightings of beavers that have a lodge on the east side of the lake are made around dusk.
“So, get out there, enjoy the fall colors and the clean air. There’s just so much to discover so close to home,” Sue said.