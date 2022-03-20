Organizers are prepping for the 15th annual SoupPort Helpline Luncheon and Raffle after a two-year hiatus.
The soup and bread benefit is just around the corner, happening from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at St. Patrick’s Blanchet Hall on Sixth Avenue and Poplar Street.
“This fun, low-key event is a longtime community favorite and attracts nearly 400 people every year,” said Helpline Executive Director Liz McDevitt.
Tickets are $30 at the door or $25 in advance at Earthlight Books, 321 E. Main St., The Pottery Painting Studio, 109 S. Palouse St., and the Helpline office, 412 W. Poplar St.
In addition, $10 raffle tickets give purchasers a chance to win a variety of prize packages.
Toward that end, Academy Mortgage Corp. and Coffey Communications have donated more than 100 bowls for community members ages 12 and older to decorate with glazes.
The final bowl-painting opportunity will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at The Pottery Painting Studio.
The ticket price allows dining guests to choose a one-of-a-kind bowl to keep. Savory soups prepared by Walla Walla Community College Culinary Arts students will be accompanied by bread sourced from Valley bakeries.
Guests can dine in or opt for their soup, bowl, bread and cookie to go.
The proceeds help those struggling to make ends meet get connected with available local resources, including assistance to obtain food, clothing, utility assistance, transportation, non-narcotic prescription drugs and other essential items.
“SoupPort is a great investment in our community,” McDevitt said. “In 2020, Helpline provided 3,004 cases of service to 1,145 separate households consisting of 2,308 individuals in Walla Walla County. Approximately 28% of those served were children and over 23% were homeless."
For additional event or Helpline services informationn call 509-529-3377 or go to helplineww.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.