Jan Torland is headed toward a well-earned retirement at the end of January after a 32-year stint as volunteer treasurer-bookkeeper for The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, said LTWW Managing Director Mikki Jones.
The theater family has been celebrating Jan’s contributions all month during its observance of “Jan”uary.
During those three decades Jan did just about everything at the theater except go on stage. She said she designed, dressed and built sets, produced, acquired props, marketed, did opening night galas and helped in every work party. “I became obsessed,” she said.
Her involvement started in 1988 when she worked for Phil and Jolene Smith. As LTWW board president at the time, Phil kept telling Jan they needed a treasurer. “You don’t have to do anything else,” he told her.
“Overseeing funding requirements for building and technological upgrades along with development of an endowment and management of investments more than doubled the responsibilities for the treasurer,” Mikki said of Jan’s tenure.
“Jan has never been the kind of person to sit still and simply generate monthly financial reports. She has been an active participant in productions ... She has also initiated and overseen improvements in landscaping and maintenance of the theater.”
Perhaps foreshadowing the depth of her activities at the theater, Jan joined the board in September 1988.
The most rewarding of all the roles she’s tackled has been set dressing, she said. She has been the envy of other volunteers as she can use both sides of her brain to pick the colors, furniture and accessories, Mikki said.
Take Ernest Thompson’s drama, “On Golden Pond.” Jan made it look like a cabin and when the curtain opened, the audience gasped at the result, she said.
“The set is another character — a hotel in New York or a cave with rocks — that makes the set come alive and not be flat. That’s most rewarding. Not being treasurer, which is not the most exciting,” Jan said.
“I brought the budget from $30,000 to a quarter of a million dollars. I’m very proud of that. I don’t think any of this would have happened without the involvement of the Sherwood Trust. They helped us set up proper books and helped guide us to what we are.”
The pre-COVID-19 annual budget was about $253,000, Mikki said. But with the theater shut down for the pandemic since March, the budget was stripped to the bone and is currently about $90,000 or less. “It’s like trying to nail smoke to the wall,” she said.
“We went from nothing in the bank to an endowment with $500,000 and the $250,000 budget,” Jan said. “I’m very proud of this legacy, and having a role in securing the theater’s future. We just need volunteers, many of us have been involved for 30-40 years. It’s a good bunch of people who want to be there. It’s a great extracurricular activity,” Jan said.
The most recent project to be completed is the installation of a fire suppression system. They chose to improve the facility instead of building new, Jan said. Protecting its environs is key. An ultimate goal is to make the space handicap accessible. They’ll do a fundraiser for new seating, which is being picked out and designed. They’ve sold four seats for that project already, she said, and they may need to redo their 75-year-old flooring.
Jan has had a few hectic months with the death of her mother, Mary Brown, and also retiring from her business, Total Bookkeeping. Mary imbued in her daughter the value of volunteerism and giving back to the community, she said.
Pre-pandemic, she planned to travel in retirement. Instead, she’s been cleaning out closets, first her mother’s, and now her own. And her volunteer time is not yet a wrap. “The theater has been my family. They’ll probably hook me into something.”
“I say I’m not starting a new chapter, I’m starting a new book,” she said.
Jan is an effective and creative fundraiser, Mikki said. Jan took the initiative to raise the necessary proceeds to cover the rather staggering $2,000 rental fee for uniforms/costumes for the theater’s 2017 production of “A Few Good Men.”
“She contacted individual male colleagues, her ‘good men,’ to contribute $250 for a uniform. By opening night the costume rental costs were completely covered. Jan unhesitatingly stepped in when she saw something needed to be done,” Mikki said.
“It will be so hard to imagine this theater without Jan as a constant presence at our meetings and events. She will be missed,” said LTWW Co-Presidents Kate Van Cleve and Robert Randall in a statement. The board is planning a retirement party and celebration of Jan’s service when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, possibly in spring or summer.