Whitman College students participating in the school’s Story Time program created a YouTube channel wherein college students read aloud to Walla Walla Public School students.
Walla Walla School District Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Christy Krutulis said the longstanding partnership has a tremendous impact on district students and educators.
“For nearly 20 years, our students have benefited from our partnership with Whitman students and their Story Time program,” she said.
Adjustments had to be made because of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine protocols.
“We are so grateful for the innovation Whitman students have shown this year to continue to enrich our students’ engagement with literature through their YouTube channel while they are waiting to return in-person to our classrooms,” Christy said.
Story Time videos are preceded with a welcome to the program that intends to foster a love for reading and education in college, pre-K and elementary-age students.
“Sientese, relajese y disfrute! Y por favor suscribirse!” the videos invite in Spanish before stories read in that language, or “Sit back, relax and enjoy, and please subscribe,” for stories read in English.
Whittie Kaitlynne Jensen, for example, reads several stories in Spanish, such as “Bunnycakes,” by Rosemary Wells, and “Dragones y Tacos” (“Dragons and Tacos”) by Adam Rubin. In the latter, a young boy faces readers and says in Spanish, “Hey you. Did you know that dragons love tacos? They like beef tacos and chicken tacos. They like giant tacos and also tiny tacos.”
Student Rain Naylor reads from her favorite chapter book by Norton Juster, in the 50th anniversary edition of “The Phantom Tollbooth.”
Student Francesca Rossi tackles “A Black Hole Is Not a Hole,” by Carolyn Cinema DeCristofano, whom Francesca knows. “It’s actually fun to read a book and you know the person who wrote it,” she tells viewers in her recording.
New videos are expected to be posted every week throughout the school year on the YouTube channel at ubne.ws/3bgj4od.
“Reading with the youngest members of our community remains essential, especially during the pandemic,” said Program Leader Claire Weissman.
“This project aims to improve kids’ listening, speaking, writing, reading and critical thinking skills through exposure to reading while also promoting diversity, acceptance and the celebration of differing cultures through stories,” she said in a release from the online school district newsletter.