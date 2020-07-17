Board cancels 2020 Eagle Cap Excursion Train season

A difficult decision has been made by yet another organization that hosts large groups of people in close quarters.
Because many of the Eagle Cap Excursion Train passengers and volunteers land in an age range making them more susceptible to the coronavirus, the nonprofit Friends of the Joseph Branch Board of Directors opted not to run the train this season, said Eagle Cap Excursion Train Marketing and Media Coordinator Janet Dodson in a release.
Instead, the board will concentrate on making further improvements to the equipment, work with the Wallowa Whitman Rail Authority to upgrade the tracks and lay groundwork for the 2021 season.
“A majority of our passengers are of the population most vulnerable to the virus and it would be difficult to keep the social distance parameter during the trips, while carrying enough passengers to cover costs,” said Ed Spaulding, board president and engineer.
“As always, our top priority is the health and safety of passengers and volunteers, and to ensure they have an enjoyable experience. We believe the best way to achieve that is to delay all activity until the virus is under control.”
After announcing a busy season in March, the group canceled its May and June trips, then announced delaying the season until fall.
“The decision to suspend the season entirely was made with full awareness of and regrets for the negative impact it will have on Union and Wallowa County businesses,” Janet said in the release.
“We look forward to serving our passengers again and will work hard to help rebuild the tourism industry in 2021,” Ed said. Those with reservations are being contacted for refunds or given vouchers for use in 2021.
The Friends of the Joseph Branch manage and operate the Eagle Cap Excursion Train and the Elgin, Oregon, Depot for the Wallowa Union Railroad, a two-county partnership that owns the historic Joseph Branch line and its assets.
For more details, see eaglecaptrainrides.com.