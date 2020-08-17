Blue Mountain Humane Society announced Friday it has registered with Home to Home, a free program used among shelters and rescues across the U.S., said BMHS Communications Coordinator Lizzett Zaragoza in a release.
“This is a wonderful partnership that truly saves lives. It’s a win-win for pets. This is all done outside of the shelter,” she said.
“There has been a steady increase in owner surrenders over the past several years. We see the immense stress people are under when they need to surrender their dogs or cats to us. As much as we think of our shelter as a happy place, it isn’t a home and can be stressful for the animals,” added BMHS Executive Director Sara Archer.
“The No. 1 reason for surrendering pets is an unavoidable change in living situations. A perfect opportunity to use the Home to Home tool would be within the time frame of finding out relocation is necessary and the actual moving date. If the pet isn’t re-homed before the moving deadline, we can then coordinate surrender into shelter or foster care until the pet finds a new home.”
It means animals and humans experience less stress and potential new owners can communicate directly with current owners.
Through a few simple steps, Home To Home helps with its direct-to-adopter tool for pet guardians looking to re-home their animals. Owners fill in a brief form, upload a photo and hit submit.
Those seeking pets may use the search feature. The current guardian can find the best fit and their adopter can learn about the pet’s personality and preferences first-hand.
Panhandle Animal Shelter in Sandpoint, Idaho, created Home to Home.
“We at PAS, needed to think outside the box to help our community since we had experienced a large increase in our owner surrenders. We launched the program in our local community and immediately saw positive results,” according to home-home.org.
BMHS personnel will monitor the site to ensure the rules are followed. Home To Home pet postings will be posted on the BMHS Facebook page to help generate interest. Staff will intervene as necessary to help or to offer advice.
Not only will this tool make transitions into new homes easier for pets, but it will leave more shelter resources available to animals with no other options, such as strays and those suffering from neglect or abuse.
Animals can also be surrendered directly to the shelter if Home to Home isn’t a good fit.
The local shelter will also benefit from Home to Home as it frees up such resources as labor, time and money; more animals and people in the community can be helped; any animal can be rehomed through bluemt.home-home.org; it reduces owner surrenders to the shelter; empowers owners to find the best new home for their pet and opens new avenues to connect and engage in a non-shaming, positive way, according to the release.
Support from a Maddie’s Fund Grant, #ThankstoMaddie, covers BMHS’ cost for its own Home To Home-branded website, bluemt.home-home.org/ and a year of web hosting.