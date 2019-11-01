Between now and Sunday, visitors to Blue Mountain Humane Society can choose the price they pay to adopt an eligible cat during the Name Your Price sale.
All adoptable felines, from kittens to seniors, are available during the sale. Each cat’s remaining adoption fees will be underwritten by generous supporters of BMHS in hopes more cats will find forever homes this fall, according to a release.
“We have twice the number of cats we usually have at this time of year” said Maria Torres, operations coordinator of BMHS “They deserve to spend these months with their new families,”
The animal shelter at 7 E. George St. currently has more than 48 cats available for adoption.
BMHS is open seven days a week, from noon-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
For more information, contact Maria at csm@bluemountainhumane.org or call the shelter at 509-525-2452.
Local students on UW honor roll
The University of Washington named more than a dozen students from the Union-Bulletin circulation area to its 2019 spring quarter dean’s list, according to information received on Oct. 30.
To qualify for the list, students must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade-point average of at least 3.50.
Dayton: Jenna Jeanne Phillips, junior.
Walla Walla: Kailey Anne Busch, Madeline Anne Payne, Ulyses Nathaniel Razo, seniors; Nellie Grace Hafen, Isabella Richardson Oberg, Tasha Ann Seymour, Weston Richard Wernette, juniors; Ava Autumn Evening Cole Cole, Seamus Raymond Duffy, Lavinia Tang, sophomores; Miya Paige Freeman, Ritu Patel, freshmen.
Touchet: Seth Reid Perkins, senior.