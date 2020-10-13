How easy is this to help others struggling to put food on the table?
The Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank will host a Reverse Mobile Food Drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 921 W. Cherry St., said BMAC Development & Outreach Manager Tracy Parmer in a release. Donors will drive through, pop their trunks, and volunteers will take their nonperishable donations.
Donations may also be made by filling marked food drive barrels at local grocery stores and businesses throughout October or people can donate online at bmacww.org and turn a $1 contribution into $6 of food assistance with BMAC’s bulk buying power.
“This is different than our mobile food banks, which provide neighbors with food,” Tracy said.
Details and flyers for the mobile food banks are online at ubne.ws/3iV4zYX. They also have a Facebook page at ubne.ws/3iP77I0.
Food cards, appointments and documentation are not needed for the mobile food bank, which operates from 5-7 p.m. every Friday.
The free produce and perishables are for low-income families. BMAC follows physical distancing and sanitation measures established by the state Department of Health.
Food comes from community food drives such as this one, gleaning projects, grocery rescue, Second Harvest, and the USDA is stored in the BMAC Food Bank warehouse and distributed through local pantries, the Senior Food, Weekend Backpack and other programs.
BMAC Food Bank is a part of the Second Harvest Hunger Relief Network. BMAC’s business office is at 8 E. Cherry St. For more details, call 509-529-3561.