Blue Mountain Action Council Chief Executive Officer Kathy Covey will retire on Sept. 1, said new Board chairwoman Cheris Current.
"Kathy’s departure will mark a real loss for our organization, as her leadership was integral to our success," Current said.
"This was true throughout her career, but most apparent during her six years as CEO. In that time, Kathy led capital campaigns that resulted in the opening of the Teen Center and the new BMAC building, increased the profile of the organization as chair of the Chamber of Commerce and shepherded BMAC through a time of uncertainty and growth during the pandemic.”
"During the last 14 months, BMAC has proven to be a critical foundation partner in finding innovative solutions for challenges in the Walla Walla Valley," Current said.
“This last year has been the most challenging in all my career at BMAC but also the most telling about the resilience and generosity of our community,” Covey said. "The dedication of our amazing team coupled with the outpouring of local support has allowed us to meet these increased challenges, while continuing to successfully serve our neighbors most in need. It is the BMAC staff, community partners and stakeholders that I will miss the most."
The BMAC Board of Directors engaged Hagel Executive Search, a firm that specializes in recruitment for nonprofit executive leadership positions. The selection process is expected to be completed in August.
"BMAC seeks a strong, experienced leader who is committed to championing equity in our agency and in our community. The most competitive candidates will demonstrate a thorough understanding of the causes of poverty, especially in rural areas and exemplify the leadership necessary to steward programs designed to remove barriers to inclusion and stability," Current said in the release.
Formed in 1966, BMAC provides opportunities for individuals and families to achieve greater levels of strength, independence, and self-sufficiency through various programs serving low-income neighbors in Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties.
A nonprofit community action partnership that serves Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties, BMAC is at 8 E Cherry St.