Where one outlet closes, another opens up. That's the experience Walla Wallan Biggdaddy Ray Hansen has had. His Blues Therapy Radio show has been broadcast for 15-plus years and streamed online. And now it has a global audience of millions.
"What happened is a couple of stations that were featuring Blues Therapy were sold. Unfortunately one of them streamed the show online as well," Ray said.
A music promoter Ray's worked with shopped the show around to find new outlets, Ray said.
"Long story short, Dr. Glyn Reece of Cheshire in the UK really liked the show and invited me to join the lineup of TheMothFM. They have eight million listeners across multiple stations. He specifically felt the show would work better on RVRADIO.US, which is actually based in (Lake Havasu,) Arizona. He wanted the show to get the best audience so it will be on Friday nights at 7 p.m. our time." The link is ubne.ws/3jH5yfQ.
Billed as "the smoothest, groovy and commercial-fee internet radio station, making independent artistes famous around the globe," TheMothFM radio stations are at themothfm.com and depend on listener contributions to stay afloat, Ray said.
From Ray's Facebook platform at ubne.ws/2Gpg6yW, his renamed Blues Therapy Radio Show Worldwide has links to previous radio shows and recommendations for music collectors.
"For you Blues fans looking to add great music to your collection, look no further than the Top Ten list from October, which we just sent in to Living Blues for charting. These albums are fantastic and I highly recommend them, he posted. Blues Therapy Radio is at 104.5 FM.
BTR only makes money on advertising on the local FM station and sponsors on the podcast at Anchor.fm, Ray said. He also is paid occasionally as an emcee at festivals. He''s hosted the Walla Walla Guitar Festival since it started and emceed for festivals in Walla Walla, Joseph, Oregon, and the Tri-Cities and at shows there and in Spokane and Tacoma. Several years ago he had a 16-week live radio show/live band concert series at Charles Smith Winery called "Blues & BBQ" — "it was a blast."
In that role, Ray said, "I've had the fortune to introduce many top blues artists as well as Peter Frampton and Ziggy Marley." He and life partner of 17 years Marla Fitzsimmons "spent a half hour visiting with BB King on his bus after a concert, which is the highlight of my career."
A member of the Walla Walla High School Class of 1981, Ray majored in journalism at Central Washington University. To help support his family and avocation, Ray has worked fulltime over the last 37 years for the Department of Corrections. He is a corrections officer at the Washington State Penitentiary and was named DOC Officer of the Year in the state and locally two years ago. He and Marla have a 15-year-old son, Johnathan.
His interest in the music style jammed with syncopation, swing rhythms and a beat with a triplet feel started when Marla asked him to work security for a blues festival. "I like blues that rocks a little more (ie. Buddy Guy, Tab Benoit, Walter Trout) so the sub-genre isn't as important. I also like the blues that hits you in the feels," Ray said.
He subsequently joined the (now inactive) Walla Walla Blues Society and took over the newsletter. "The Blues News went from an eight-page newsletter to 24, including ads, CD reviews, concert reviews and opinion pieces." He served four years as president of the Blues Society, beginning in 2004.
His radio show was born in that year as Biggdaddy's Blues Show on Whitman College's radio station, KWCW. He didn't go it alone, however. "From day one until the show went commercial my co-host was Armand "The Doctor" Parada. I credit the Doc with bringing to my attention bands that were part of his scene in Southern Cali, like The Buddaheads, Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers and Coco Montoya."
"It started as a summer replacement show while students were on break. but the program manager wanted to keep us so we stayed for several years until they decided to start closing for the summer. During that time I decided the show shouldn't be named after me but have a more powerful name that spoke to what music does for people. We did a survey and the top choice was Blues Therapy Radio," Ray said.
Around 2006, the owner of Kansas City Online Radio kconlineradio.com, asked Ray to allow his show to be used in syndication. They put the show on four times per week and sent it around the world.
He's currently on Hamilton (Ontario, Canada) Co-Op Radio, an online radio station, Amsterdam (Radio Pradijs) and Kansas City. And now there's TheMothFM. Showtimes should be 7 p.m. PST. Blues Therapy Radio was carried by three stations that folded (one on the coast of Spain and two in the UK). Previously the show was broadcast on 106.9 FM Walla Walla and 95.7 FM in Spokane but both those stations sold to a Spanish-speaking format.
Using studio equipment he bought from the estate of good friend and mentor, the late Ted Todd, Ray records at home but has a studio at KUJ he can use if needed.
Ray said his is the only radio show, outside the Spokane area, to have been nominated multiple times for the Inland Empire Blues Society Best Radio Show Award. "We were in the finals for 14 years straight but only Spokane area stations won," he said.
In 2010 blues artist Jimmy Lloyd Rea nominated Ray for the official Blues Hall of Fame and he was inducted as a blues radio personality. In turn, Ray nominated Armand, who received the same honor later on. Ray has also been nominated for awards at the state level for Blues Show and Keeping the Blues Alive awards.
Ray accepts requests and dedications via his Facebook page and at biggdaddy@charter.net.