Registration is open now for a Blue Mountain Young Life-sponsored event that can be tackled the second weekend in December.
The Christian youth group’s first 5K Virtual Fun Run benefit promises fun, exercise with a purpose, T-shirts, raffle drawings, prizes, route ideas, contests and more.
Participants may complete a distance of 3.1 miles anytime the weekend of Dec 11-13.
A release notes, “Whether you run, walk, dance or sing, help us reach every teen.”
Entries help BMYL connect leaders with teens and raise funds for the program.
Everyone who registers is entered for a raffle. Shirt sizes are guaranteed for registrations made before Nov. 20.
Registration fees are $10 for children ages 5-12; $25 for those ages 13 and older; and $50 for a family of two adults and two children.
Those who take a selfie while doing the 5K and share it with BMYL — more details upon registration — will be entered for an additional raffle opportunity.
Online registration is at ubne.ws/32HjfWt.
BMYL introduces adolescents to Jesus Christ and helps them grow in their faith, according to the website.
While sharing about Christ, leaders provide fun, adventurous, life-changing and skill-building experiences.
Program specifics are at ubne.ws/35v5dJk.
Donations to support the group may be made at bluemountain.younglife.org.
Email bluemountainyounglife@gmail.com to learn more about how to become a leader, join a committee, or become a prayer supporter.