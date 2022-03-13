Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever held its 31st annual fundraiser banquet Feb. 26 in the Walla Walla Fairgrounds Pavilion.
“And, each year, the community offers overwhelming support for the nonprofit habitat organization,” by attending the benefit, said PF chapter Secretary Brad Trumbo in a release.
The $90 tickets included a single Pheasants Forever membership with options for member-guest meals. Seating for the event was capped at 400 and sold out in the week leading up to the event, Trumbo said.
“The combination of having a great time supporting a great cause and enjoying the exquisite catering of A Chef's Creation once again led to a full house,” he said.
To start the event, Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadet Lt. Kaden Kerr and Cadet 1st Sgt. Raquelle Justice sang the National Anthem after the JROTC color guard presented the flag.
“Rifle Team Cadet Capt. Cassidy Hanson followed with a brilliant speech of the JROTC rifle team's accomplishments, made possible in part by the relationship and support between BMPF and the JROTC,” Trumbo said.
Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber emceed the event, and auctioneer Nick Nelson presided over the live auction.
In addition to the raffles and silent auction, the live auction offered women’s shooting and spa packages, fine rifles and shotguns, a bird dog puppy and bird dog training packages, and fine art and wine.
Proceeds fund habitat enhancement, youth and Women on the Wing outreach events as well as family and member hunting and shooting opportunities, Trumbo said.
The banquet was moved from the fairgrounds community center this year, and Trumbo said guests appreciated the space, appearance/set up, and the timeliness of the event, staying on schedule and finishing at a reasonable hour.
“We shoot to finish by 8 p.m. The fact that we ended at about 8:15 and we were locking up after take down at 9:30 was spectacular! There have been nights in the past back when I first started with the chapter where it was midnight when I got home,” Trumbo said.
Marissa Wachter chaired the Banquet Committee, serving with Mike Davis, Sheri Davis and Andi Bigler. Many volunteers assisted with gathering donations and event set up and take down.
Current BMPF officers are President Makaiwi Wachter, Treasurer Don Perrigin, Public Relations Brad Trumbo, Habitat Chair Larry Boe, Banquet Chair Marisa Wachter, Youth Chair George Endicott and Women on the Wing Chair Kelly Merrick.
